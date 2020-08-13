TODAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

SATURDAY

Prep Cross Country

Fountain Central at Clinton Prairie Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Football

Clinton Prairie at Fountain Central (scrimmage) 9 a.m.

Delphi at Seeger (scrimmage) 9 a.m.

North Vermillion at West Vigo (scrimmage) 10 a.m.

Riverton Parke at Covington (scrimmage) 2 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Tri-County at Fountain Central, noon

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: Amberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, second round, GOLF, 6 a.m.

Champions Tour: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, second round, GOLF, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

U.S. Amateur, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers, ESPN, 3:15 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets, ESPN, 8:05 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Quarterfinals, Game 2: St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings, NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix Qualifying, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.

Indy 500 qualifying, NBC, 2 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: UNOH 200, NBC Sports Network, 2 p.m. 

Boxing

Junior Lightweights: Carl Frampton vs. Darren Traynor, ESPN, 3 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Amberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, third round, GOLF, 6 a.m.

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship,third round, GOLF, noon.

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship,third round, CBS, 2 p.m..

Champions Tour: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, third round, GOLF,  2 p.m..

U.S. Amateur, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, WDAN-AM 1490, NBC Sports Chicago, FSN Midwest,1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, WDAN-AM 1490, NBC Sports Chicago, FSN Midwest,6 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 252 prelims, ESPN, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Western Conference Playoffs Play-In Game, ABC, 1:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Quarterfinals, Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackahawks, NBC, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Pacers, ESPN, 1 p.m.

New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

