TODAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
SATURDAY
Prep Cross Country
Fountain Central at Clinton Prairie Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Football
Clinton Prairie at Fountain Central (scrimmage) 9 a.m.
Delphi at Seeger (scrimmage) 9 a.m.
North Vermillion at West Vigo (scrimmage) 10 a.m.
Riverton Parke at Covington (scrimmage) 2 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Tri-County at Fountain Central, noon
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: Amberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, second round, GOLF, 6 a.m.
Champions Tour: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, second round, GOLF, 10 a.m.
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
U.S. Amateur, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers, ESPN, 3:15 p.m.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets, ESPN, 8:05 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Quarterfinals, Game 2: St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings, NBA TV, 7 p.m.
Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix Qualifying, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.
Indy 500 qualifying, NBC, 2 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: UNOH 200, NBC Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Boxing
Junior Lightweights: Carl Frampton vs. Darren Traynor, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Amberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, third round, GOLF, 6 a.m.
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship,third round, GOLF, noon.
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship,third round, CBS, 2 p.m..
Champions Tour: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m..
U.S. Amateur, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, WDAN-AM 1490, NBC Sports Chicago, FSN Midwest,1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, WDAN-AM 1490, NBC Sports Chicago, FSN Midwest,6 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 252 prelims, ESPN, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Western Conference Playoffs Play-In Game, ABC, 1:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Quarterfinals, Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackahawks, NBC, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Pacers, ESPN, 1 p.m.
New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.