TODAY
Prep Girls Golf
Covington at Attica, 3:30 p.m.
Fountain Central and Seeger at Western Boone, 3:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
SATURDAY
Prep Cross Country
Fountain Central at Clinton Prairie Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Football
Clinton Prairie at Fountain Central (scrimmage) 9 a.m.
Delphi at Seeger (scrimmage) 9 a.m.
North Vermillion at West Vigo (scrimmage) 10 a.m.
Riverton Parke at Covington (scrimmage) 2 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Tri-County at Fountain Central, noon
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: Amberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open,first round, 6 a.m.
Champions Tour: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, first round, GOLF, 10 a.m.
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
U.S. Amateur, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, FOX, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns, TNT, 3 p.m.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz, TNT, 5:30 p.m.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets, TNT, 8:05 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Quarterfinals, Game 2: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Washington Mystics, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: Amberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, second round, 6 a.m.
Champions Tour: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, second round, GOLF, 10 a.m.
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
U.S. Amateur, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, WDAN-AM 1490, NBC Sports Chicago, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers, ESPN, 3:15 p.m.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets, ESPN, 8:05 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Quarterfinals, Game 2: St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings, NBA TV, 7 p.m.
Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
