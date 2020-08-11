TODAY
Prep Girls Golf
Seeger at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Fountain Central at Seeger (scrimmage), 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
Prep Girls Golf
Covington at Attica, 3:30 p.m.
Fountain Central and Seeger at Western Boone, 3:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
U.S. Amateur, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, noon
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians, Marquee, 5 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets, NBA TV, 3 p.m.
Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN, 5:45 p.m.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets, ESPN, 8:05 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Quarterfinals: Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues, FSN Midwest, NBC Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Golf
Champions Tour: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, first round, GOLF, 10 a.m.
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
U.S. Amateur, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, FOX, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns, TNT, 3 p.m.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz, TNT, 5:30 p.m.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets, TNT, 8:05 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Quarterfinals, Game 2: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Washington Mystics, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
