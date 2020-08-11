TODAY

Prep Girls Golf

Seeger at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Fountain Central at Seeger (scrimmage), 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

Prep Girls Golf

Covington at Attica, 3:30 p.m.

Fountain Central and Seeger at Western Boone, 3:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

U.S. Amateur, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, noon

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians, Marquee, 5 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets, NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN, 5:45 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets, ESPN, 8:05 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Quarterfinals: Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues, FSN Midwest, NBC Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Golf

Champions Tour: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, first round, GOLF, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

U.S. Amateur, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, FOX, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns, TNT, 3 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz, TNT, 5:30 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets, TNT, 8:05 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Quarterfinals, Game 2: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Washington Mystics, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Recommended for you