TODAY
Prep Boys Tennis
Covington at Fountain Central (scrimmage) 3 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at Twin Lakes (scrimmage), 9 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Girls Golf
Seeger at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Fountain Central at Seeger (scrimmage), 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
Prep Girls Golf
Covington at Attica, 3:30 p.m.
Fountain Central and Seeger at Western Boone, 3:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians, Marquee, 6 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Major League Soccer
MLS is Back Tournament Final: Portland Timbers vs. Orlando SC, ESPN, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs, NBA TV, 1 p.m.
Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies, TNT, 5:30 p.m.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings, TNT, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Quarterfinal: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Washington Mystics vs. Minnesota Lynx, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Golf
U.S. Amateur, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, noon
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians, Marquee, 5 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets, NBA TV, 3 p.m.
Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN, 5:45 p.m.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets, ESPN, 8:05 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Quarterfinals: Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues, FSN Midwest, NBC Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz, NBA TV, 2 p.m.
Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN, 5:45 p.m.
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, TNT, 8 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Chicago Sky vs. Seattle Storm, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
