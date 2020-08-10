TODAY

Prep Boys Tennis

Covington at Fountain Central (scrimmage) 3 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at Twin Lakes (scrimmage), 9 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Girls Golf

Seeger at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Fountain Central at Seeger (scrimmage), 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

Prep Girls Golf

Covington at Attica, 3:30 p.m.

Fountain Central and Seeger at Western Boone, 3:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians, Marquee, 6 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Major League Soccer

MLS is Back Tournament Final: Portland Timbers vs. Orlando SC, ESPN, 8 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs, NBA TV, 1 p.m.

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies, TNT, 5:30 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings, TNT, 8 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Quarterfinal: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Washington Mystics vs. Minnesota Lynx, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Golf

U.S. Amateur, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, noon

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians, Marquee, 5 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets, NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN, 5:45 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets, ESPN, 8:05 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Quarterfinals: Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues, FSN Midwest, NBC Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz, NBA TV, 2 p.m.

Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN, 5:45 p.m.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, TNT, 8 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Chicago Sky vs. Seattle Storm, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Recommended for you