TODAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: British Grand Prix Qualifying, ESPN,7:55 a.m.
Golf
WGC: FedEx St. Jude Invitational, third round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
WGC: FedEx St. Jude Invitational, third round, CBS, 1 p.m.
PGA Champions Tour: The Ally Challenge, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour: LPGA Drive On Championship, second round, GOLF, 3:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, third round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
SK Wyverns at KT Wiz, ESPN, 3:55 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers, FS1, 5 p.m.
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees, FOX, 6 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.
Major League Soccer
MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinal: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinal:New York FC vs. Portland Timbers, FS1, 9:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets, ESPN, 12:15 p.m.
Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 1: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers, NBC , 2 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun, NBA TV, 3 p.m.
Washington Mystics vs. Chicago Sky, NBA TV, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Seattle Storm, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: British Grand Prix, ESPN,8:05 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, NBC Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Golf
WGC: FedEx St. Jude Invitational, final round, GOLF, noon
WGC: FedEx St. Jude Invitational, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
PGA Champions Tour: The Ally Challenge, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: LPGA Drive On Championship, final round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, final round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
Hanwha Eagles at LG Twins, ESPN, 2:55 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic, NBA TV, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets, ABC, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference seeding round robin, Game 1: St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche, FSN Midwest, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty, ESPN, noon
Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever, NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.
Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards, FSN Midwest PLUS, 3 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 2: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers, NBC Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.
