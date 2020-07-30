TODAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
SATURDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: LPGA Drive On Championship, first round, GOLF, 8 a.m.
PGA Champions Tour: The Ally Challenge, first round, GOLF, 10:30 a.m.
WGC: FedEx St. Jude Invitational, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, second round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
Doosan Bears at NC Dinos, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Major League Soccer
MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinal: Orlando City SC vs. Los Angeles FC, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers, NBA TV, 3 p.m.
Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN, 5:45 p.m.
Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks, ESPN, 8:05 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream, NBA TV, 6 p.m.
Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
SATURDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: British Grand Prix Qualifying, ESPN,7:55 a.m.
Golf
WGC: FedEx St. Jude Invitational, third round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
WGC: FedEx St. Jude Invitational, third round, CBS, 1 p.m.
PGA Champions Tour: The Ally Challenge, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour: LPGA Drive On Championship, first round, GOLF, 3:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, third round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
SK Wyverns at KT Wiz, ESPN, 3:55 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers, FS1, 5 p.m.
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees, FOX, 6 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.
Major League Soccer
MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinal: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinal:New York FC vs. Portland Timbers, FS1, 9:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets, ESPN, 12:15 p.m.
Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 1: New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, NBC Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 1: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers, NBC , 2 p.m.
Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Game 1: Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, NBC, 7 p.m.
Western Conference Qualifying Round, Game 1: Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames, NBC Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun, NBA TV, 3 p.m.
Washington Mystics vs. Chicago Sky, NBA TV, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Seattle Storm, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
