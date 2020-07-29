TODAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

FRIDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

SATURDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

WGC: FedEx St. Jude Invitational, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, first round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Korean Baseball Organization

Kiwoom Heroes vs. Doosan Bears, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee, 5 p.m.

Cleveland Indians at Minnesota Twins, FOX, 6 p.m.

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants, FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Major League Soccer

MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinal: Philadelphia Union vs. Sporting KC, ESPN, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans, TNT, 5:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers, TNT, 8 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Connecticut Sun vs. Los Angeles Sparks, ESPN 9 p.m.

FRIDAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: LPGA Drive On Championship, first round, GOLF, 8 a.m.

PGA Champions Tour: The Ally Challenge, first round, GOLF, 10:30 a.m.

WGC: FedEx St. Jude Invitational, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, second round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Korean Baseball Organization

Doosan Bears at NC Dinos, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Major League Soccer

MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinal: Orlando City SC vs. Los Angeles FC, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers, NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN, 5:45 p.m.

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks, ESPN, 8:05 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream, NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Recommended for you