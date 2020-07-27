TODAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
WEDNESDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
THURSDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Korean Baseball Organization
Kiwoom Heroes vs. Doosan Bears, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, game 1, NBC Sports Chicago, 2:30 p.m.
Toronto Blue Jays at Washington Nationals, MLB Network, 3 p.m.
New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies, FS1, 5 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, game 2, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Minnesota Twins, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros, FS1, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Scrimmage: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat, NBA TV, 1 p.m.
Scrimmage: San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers, NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Exhibition: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers, NBC Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Soccer
Serie A: Parma vs. Atalanta, ESPN, 12:25 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: Columbus Crew vs. Minnesota United, ESPN, 7 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: Portland Timbers vs. FC Cincinnati, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Korean Baseball Organization
Kiwoom Heroes vs. Doosan Bears, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee, 5:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros, ESPN, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Minnesota Twins, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, ESPN, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
Exhibition: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals, NBC Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Exhibition: St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago-PLUS, FSN Midwest-PLUS, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
Exhibition: New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
