ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Gander Truck Series: Kansas race 2, FS1, 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Kansas Lottery 250, NBC Sports Network, 4 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: 3M Open, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: 3M Open, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, FOX, noon
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 1 p.m.
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, FOX, 3 p.m.
New York Yankees at Washington Nationals, FOX, 6 p.m.
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres, FS1, 8 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night prelims, ESPN, 4 p.m.
UFC Fight Night: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
Samsung Lions at Kia Tigers, ESPN, 3:55 a.m.
Soccer
MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando FC vs. Montreal Impact, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution, ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty, ESPN, 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
Golf
PGA Tour: 3M Open, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: 3M Open, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
New York Yankees at Washington Nationals, TBS, noon
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 1 p.m.
Atlanta Braves at New York Mets, ESPN, 6 p.m.
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN, 9 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
LG Twins at Doosan Bears, ESPN, 2:55 a.m.
Soccer
Premier League: Leichester City vs. Manchester United, NBC, 10 a.m.
Premier League: West Ham vs. Aston Villa, NBC Sports Network, 10 a.m.
Premier League: Chelsea vs. Wolves, USA, 10 a.m.
Premier League: Arsenal vs. Watford, GOLF, 10 a.m.
Premier League: Everton vs. Bournemouth, CNBC, 10 a.m.
Serie A Soccer: Bologna vs. Lecce, ESPN2, 10 a.m.
NWSL Challenge Cup final: Chicago Red Stars vs. Houston Dash, CBS, 11:30 a.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. NYC FC, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: Sporting KC vs. Toronto, FS1, 10 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx, ESPN, 11 a.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
New York Mets at Boston Red Sox, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Soccer
MLS is Back Tournament: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle Sounders vs. Los Angeles FC, FS1, 10 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
