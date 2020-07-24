TODAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Gander Truck Series: Kansas race 2, FS1, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Kansas Lottery 250, NBC Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: 3M Open, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: 3M Open, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, FOX, noon

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 1 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, FOX, 3 p.m.

New York Yankees at Washington Nationals, FOX, 6 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres, FS1, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night prelims, ESPN, 4 p.m.

UFC Fight Night: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Korean Baseball Organization

Samsung Lions at Kia Tigers, ESPN, 3:55 a.m.

Soccer

MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando FC vs. Montreal Impact, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution, ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty, ESPN, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

Golf

PGA Tour: 3M Open, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: 3M Open, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

New York Yankees at Washington Nationals, TBS, noon

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 1 p.m.

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets, ESPN, 6 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN, 9 p.m.

Korean Baseball Organization

LG Twins at Doosan Bears, ESPN, 2:55 a.m.

Soccer

Premier League: Leichester City vs. Manchester United, NBC, 10 a.m.

Premier League: West Ham vs. Aston Villa, NBC Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Premier League: Chelsea vs. Wolves, USA, 10 a.m.

Premier League: Arsenal vs. Watford, GOLF, 10 a.m.

Premier League: Everton vs. Bournemouth, CNBC, 10 a.m.

Serie A Soccer: Bologna vs. Lecce, ESPN2, 10 a.m.

NWSL Challenge Cup final: Chicago Red Stars vs. Houston Dash, CBS, 11:30 a.m.

MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. NYC FC, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

MLS is Back Tournament: Sporting KC vs. Toronto, FS1, 10 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx, ESPN, 11 a.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

New York Mets at Boston Red Sox, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Soccer

MLS is Back Tournament: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle Sounders vs. Los Angeles FC, FS1, 10 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Recommended for you