TODAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
SATURDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Gander Truck Series: Kansas 200, FS1, 6 p.m.
ARCA Menards Series: Dawn 150, FS1, 9 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: 3M Open, second round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Atlanta Braves at New York Mets, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Oakland Athletics, ESPN, 9 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
LG Twins vs. Doosan Bears, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.
SATURDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Gander Truck Series: Kansas race 2, FS1, 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Kansas Lottery 250, NBC Sports Network, 4 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: 3M Open, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: 3M Open, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, FOX, noon
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 1 p.m.
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, FOX, 3 p.m.
New York Yankees at Washington Nationals, FOX, 6 p.m.
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres, FS1, 8 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night prelims, ESPN, 4 p.m.
UFC Fight Night: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
Samsung Lions at Kia Tigers, ESPN, 3:55 a.m.
Soccer
MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando FC vs. Montreal Impact, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution, ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.