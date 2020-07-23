TODAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

SATURDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Gander Truck Series: Kansas 200, FS1, 6 p.m.

ARCA Menards Series: Dawn 150, FS1, 9 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: 3M Open, second round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets, ESPN, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Oakland Athletics, ESPN, 9 p.m.

Korean Baseball Organization

LG Twins vs. Doosan Bears, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.

SATURDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Gander Truck Series: Kansas race 2, FS1, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Kansas Lottery 250, NBC Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: 3M Open, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: 3M Open, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, FOX, noon

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 1 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, FOX, 3 p.m.

New York Yankees at Washington Nationals, FOX, 6 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres, FS1, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night prelims, ESPN, 4 p.m.

UFC Fight Night: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Korean Baseball Organization

Samsung Lions at Kia Tigers, ESPN, 3:55 a.m.

Soccer

MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando FC vs. Montreal Impact, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution, ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Recommended for you