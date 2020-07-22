TODAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

FRIDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

SATURDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Kansas 400, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: 3M Open, first round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.

Korean Baseball Organization

LG Twins at KT Wiz, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m.

Major League Baseball

New York Yankees at Washington Nationals, ESPN, 6 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN, 9 p.m.

Soccer

MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago Fire vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, ESPN, 8 a.m.

Serie A Soccer: Lazio vs. Caliguri, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

MLS is Back Tournament: Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo, FS1, 7 p.m.

MLS is Back Tournament: Los Angeles FC vs. Portland Timbers, ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Gander Truck Series: Kansas 200, FS1, 6 p.m.

ARCA Menards Series: Dawn 150, FS1, 9 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: 3M Open, second round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets, ESPN, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Oakland Athletics, ESPN, 9 p.m.

Korean Baseball Organization

LG Twins vs. Doosan Bears, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

