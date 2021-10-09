TODAY

Prep Football

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 1 p.m.

Salt Fork at Westville, 1 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Cumberland Invitational, 9 a.m.

IHSAA State Series: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, Frontier, North Montgomery, North Vermillion, North White, Seeger, Tri-County and Twin Lakes at Benton Central Sectional, 9 a.m.

Hoopeston Area at Prairie Central Invitational, 10 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Danville at Urbana Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

IHSA Class 1A Iroquois West Regional: Watseka at Hoopeston Area, 11 a.m.

IHSA Class 1A Champaign St. Thomas More Regional: Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 2:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

IHSAA Class 1A Southmont Sectional Championship: Covington vs. Cascade, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

IHSAA Semi-State at Center Grove: Covington vs. Rushville, 11 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Big 12 Conference Championships: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Bloomington-Normal, 9 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Seeger at North Montgomery, 8 a.m.

College Football

Wisconsin at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Lincoln Trail Invitational

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Volleyball

Hoopeston Area at Clifton Central, 5:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Rantoul, 6 p.m.

Westville at Tuscola, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Football

Salt Fork at Westville, WHRK-FM 94.9, 1 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Drive for the Cure 250, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

College Football

Maryland at Ohio State, FOX, 11 a.m.

Northern Illinois at Toledo, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Michigan State at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska, ABC, 6:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Illinois at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup, third round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

Champions Tour: Constellation Furyk and Friends, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: Shriners for Children Open, third round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

NL Division Series, Game 2: Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers, TBS, 4 p.m.

NL Division Series: Game 2: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants, TBS, 8 p.m.

National Hockey League

Exhibition: Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Turkish Grand Prix, ESPN, 6:55 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Bank of America ROVAL 400, WHRK-FM 94.9, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

Champions Tour: Constellation Furyk and Friends, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: Shriners for Children Open, final round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

AL Division Series, Game 3: Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox, MLB Network, 3 p.m.

AL Division Series, Game 3: Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, FS1, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Exhibition: Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

National Football League

New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network, 8:30 p.m.

Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals, FOX, noon

Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders, CBS, 3 p.m.

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, FOX, 3 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

Running

Chicago Marathon, NBC Sports Network, 7 a.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Finals, Game 1: Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces or Phoenix Mercury, ABC, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

NL Division Series, Game 3: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves, TBS, noon

AL Division Series, Game 4 (if necessary): Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, FS1, 2:30 p.m.

AL Division Series, Game 4 (if necessary): Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox, FS1, 6 p.m.

NL Division Series, Game 3: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, TBS, 7:30 p.m.

National Football League

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, WDAN-AM 1490, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

