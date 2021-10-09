TODAY
Prep Football
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 1 p.m.
Salt Fork at Westville, 1 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Cumberland Invitational, 9 a.m.
IHSAA State Series: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, Frontier, North Montgomery, North Vermillion, North White, Seeger, Tri-County and Twin Lakes at Benton Central Sectional, 9 a.m.
Hoopeston Area at Prairie Central Invitational, 10 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Danville at Urbana Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
IHSA Class 1A Iroquois West Regional: Watseka at Hoopeston Area, 11 a.m.
IHSA Class 1A Champaign St. Thomas More Regional: Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 2:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
IHSAA Class 1A Southmont Sectional Championship: Covington vs. Cascade, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
IHSAA Semi-State at Center Grove: Covington vs. Rushville, 11 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Big 12 Conference Championships: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Bloomington-Normal, 9 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Seeger at North Montgomery, 8 a.m.
College Football
Wisconsin at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Lincoln Trail Invitational
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Volleyball
Hoopeston Area at Clifton Central, 5:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Rantoul, 6 p.m.
Westville at Tuscola, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Football
Salt Fork at Westville, WHRK-FM 94.9, 1 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Drive for the Cure 250, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
College Football
Maryland at Ohio State, FOX, 11 a.m.
Northern Illinois at Toledo, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Michigan State at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan at Nebraska, ABC, 6:30 p.m.
College Volleyball
Illinois at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup, third round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
Champions Tour: Constellation Furyk and Friends, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: Shriners for Children Open, third round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
NL Division Series, Game 2: Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers, TBS, 4 p.m.
NL Division Series: Game 2: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants, TBS, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
Exhibition: Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Turkish Grand Prix, ESPN, 6:55 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Bank of America ROVAL 400, WHRK-FM 94.9, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
Champions Tour: Constellation Furyk and Friends, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: Shriners for Children Open, final round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
AL Division Series, Game 3: Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox, MLB Network, 3 p.m.
AL Division Series, Game 3: Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, FS1, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Exhibition: Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
National Football League
New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network, 8:30 p.m.
Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals, FOX, noon
Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders, CBS, 3 p.m.
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, FOX, 3 p.m.
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
Running
Chicago Marathon, NBC Sports Network, 7 a.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Finals, Game 1: Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces or Phoenix Mercury, ABC, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
NL Division Series, Game 3: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves, TBS, noon
AL Division Series, Game 4 (if necessary): Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, FS1, 2:30 p.m.
AL Division Series, Game 4 (if necessary): Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox, FS1, 6 p.m.
NL Division Series, Game 3: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, TBS, 7:30 p.m.
National Football League
Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, WDAN-AM 1490, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
