TODAY
8-Man Football
Decatur Lutheran at Schlarman Academy, 3 p.m.
College Football
Iowa at Illinois, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Cumberland Invitational, 9 a.m.
IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Benton Central Sectional, 9:30 a.m.
Hoopeston Area at Prairie Central Invitational, 10 a.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
IHSA Class 1A Hoopeston Area Regional: St. Anne at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 9:30 a.m.
IHSA Class 1A Fisher Regional: Schlarman Academy at Argenta-Oreana, 10 a.m.
IHSA Class 1A Urbana University High Regional: Unity at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 10 a.m.
IHSA Class 1A Urbana University High Regional: Champaign Judah Christian at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 11 a.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Carroll Flora Sectional Championship: Covington vs. Faith Christian, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Danville at Urbana Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Big 12 Conference Meet: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Normal Community, 8 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Seeger at North Montgomery, 8 a.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Volleyball
Clifton Central at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Paris at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Rantoul at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Tuscola at Westville, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Drive for the Cure 250, WDAN-AM 1490, NBC, 2 p.m.
College Football
Michigan at Indiana, FOX, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.
Ohio State at Michigan State, ABC, 3 p.m.
Illinois State at Northern Iowa, NBC Sports Chicago, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Illinois, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
BYU vs. Notre Dame, NBC, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: Constellation Furyk and Friends, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: Shriners Hospital for Children, third round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship, third round, GOLF, 8 p.m.
Major League Baseball
AL Wild Card Series, Game 2: Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians, ESPN, 11 a.m.
AL Wild Card Series, Game 2: Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays, ESPN, 3 p.m.
NL Wild Card Series, Game 2: San Diego Padres at New York Mets, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
NL Wild Card Series, Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: Bank of America ROVAL 400, WHRK-FM 94.9, NBC, 1 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: Constellation Furyk and Friends, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: Shriners Hospital for Children, final round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship, final round, GOLF, 8 p.m.
Major League Baseball
AL Wild Card Series, Game 3 (if necessary): Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays, ABC, 1 p.m.
AL Wild Card Series, Game 3 (if necessary): Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians, ESPN, 3 p.m.
NL Wild Card Series, Game 1: San Diego Padres at New York Mets, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
NL Wild Card Series, Game 3 (If Necessary): Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Exhibition: Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors, NBC Sports Chicago, 4 p.m.
National Football League
New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers, NFL Network, 8:30 a.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, CBS, noon
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, FOX, noon
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, FOX, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, NBC, 7:15 p.m.
MONDAY
National Football League
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.
