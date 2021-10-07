TODAY

Prep Boys Soccer

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Normal Community, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

IHSAA Class 1A Southmont Sectional: Covington vs. Monrovia or North Putnam, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

IHSAA Regional Final at Terre Haute: Covington vs. Northview, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Crawfordsville at Covington, 5 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

Champaign Central at Danville, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Westville, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Watseka at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

North Vermillion at Fountain Central, 6 p.m.

South Vermillion at Seeger, 6 p.m.

Tri-County at Covington, 6 p.m.

Danville at Normal West, 7 p.m.

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

IHSA Class 1A Fisher Regional: Schlarman Academy at Blue Ridge, 4:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Big 12 Conference Championships: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Bloomington-Normal, 1 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour: Shriners for Children Open, first round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

AL Division Series, Game 1: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, FS1, 3 p.m.

AL Division Series, Game 1: New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, FS1, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Exhibition: Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Football League

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

CONCACEF World Cup 2022 qualifying: United States vs. Jamaica, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

South Vermillion at Seeger, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Danville at Normal West, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, WITY-AM 980, 7 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup, second round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

Champions Tour: Constellation Furyk and Friends, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: Shriners for Children Open, second round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

AL Division Series, Game 2: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, FS1, 1 p.m.

NL Division Series, Game 1: Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers, TBS, 3:30 p.m.

AL Division Series, Game 2: New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, FS1, 6 p.m.

NL Division Series: Game 1: St. Louis Cardinals or Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants, TBS, 8:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Exhibition: New Orleans Pelicans at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Playoff, Game 5 (if necessary): Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun, ESPN2. 7 p.m.

WNBA Playoff, Game 4 (If necessary): Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

