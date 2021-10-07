TODAY
Prep Boys Soccer
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Normal Community, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
IHSAA Class 1A Southmont Sectional: Covington vs. Monrovia or North Putnam, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
IHSAA Regional Final at Terre Haute: Covington vs. Northview, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Crawfordsville at Covington, 5 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
Champaign Central at Danville, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Westville, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Watseka at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
North Vermillion at Fountain Central, 6 p.m.
South Vermillion at Seeger, 6 p.m.
Tri-County at Covington, 6 p.m.
Danville at Normal West, 7 p.m.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
IHSA Class 1A Fisher Regional: Schlarman Academy at Blue Ridge, 4:15 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Big 12 Conference Championships: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Bloomington-Normal, 1 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: Shriners for Children Open, first round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
AL Division Series, Game 1: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, FS1, 3 p.m.
AL Division Series, Game 1: New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, FS1, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Exhibition: Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Soccer
CONCACEF World Cup 2022 qualifying: United States vs. Jamaica, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
South Vermillion at Seeger, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Danville at Normal West, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, WITY-AM 980, 7 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup, second round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
Champions Tour: Constellation Furyk and Friends, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: Shriners for Children Open, second round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
AL Division Series, Game 2: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, FS1, 1 p.m.
NL Division Series, Game 1: Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers, TBS, 3:30 p.m.
AL Division Series, Game 2: New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, FS1, 6 p.m.
NL Division Series: Game 1: St. Louis Cardinals or Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants, TBS, 8:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Exhibition: New Orleans Pelicans at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Playoff, Game 5 (if necessary): Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun, ESPN2. 7 p.m.
WNBA Playoff, Game 4 (If necessary): Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.