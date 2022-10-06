TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Cerro Gordo/Bement, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
IHSAA Class 1A Carroll (Flora) Sectional: Covington vs. Rossville, 4 p.m.
Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Danville First Baptist, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Normal Community at Danville, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional: Covington vs. Faith Christian, 6 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 5 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Watseka, 6 p.m.
Chrisman at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Westville at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Covington at Attica, 6 p.m.
Fountain Central at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Seeger at South Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Champaign Central at Danville, 7 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.
Oakwood at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.
Westville at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Big 12 Conference Meet: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Normal Community, 1 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: Shriners Hospital for Children, first round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship, first round, GOLF, 8 p.m.
National Football League
Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos, WDAN-AM 1490, Amazon Prime, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Exhibition: Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Fountain Central at North Vermillion, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Champaign Central at Danville, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 7 p.m.
Westville at Salt Fork, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: Constellation Furyk and Friends, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: Shriners Hospital for Children, second round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship, second round, GOLF, 8 p.m.
Major League Baseball
AL Wild Card Series, Game 1: Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians, ESPN, 11 a.m.
NL Wild Card Series, Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, ABC, 1 p.m.
AL Wild Card Series, Game 1: Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays, ESPN, 3 p.m.
NL Wild Card Series, Game 1: San Diego Padres at New York Mets, ESPN, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Exhibition: Denver Nuggets at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Women's International Friendly: United States vs. England, FOX, 2 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.