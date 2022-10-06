New Generic Sports Logo A

TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Cerro Gordo/Bement, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

IHSAA Class 1A Carroll (Flora) Sectional: Covington vs. Rossville, 4 p.m.

Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Danville First Baptist, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Normal Community at Danville, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional: Covington vs. Faith Christian, 6 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 5 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Watseka, 6 p.m.

Chrisman at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Westville at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Covington at Attica, 6 p.m.

Fountain Central at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.

Seeger at South Vermillion, 6 p.m.

Champaign Central at Danville, 7 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.

Westville at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Big 12 Conference Meet: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Normal Community, 1 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

PGA Tour: Shriners Hospital for Children, first round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship, first round, GOLF, 8 p.m.

National Football League

Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos, WDAN-AM 1490, Amazon Prime, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Exhibition: Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Fountain Central at North Vermillion, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Champaign Central at Danville, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 7 p.m.

Westville at Salt Fork, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: Constellation Furyk and Friends, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour: Shriners Hospital for Children, second round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship, second round, GOLF, 8 p.m.

Major League Baseball

AL Wild Card Series, Game 1: Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians, ESPN, 11 a.m.

NL Wild Card Series, Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, ABC, 1 p.m.

AL Wild Card Series, Game 1: Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays, ESPN, 3 p.m.

NL Wild Card Series, Game 1: San Diego Padres at New York Mets, ESPN, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Exhibition: Denver Nuggets at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Women's International Friendly: United States vs. England, FOX, 2 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video