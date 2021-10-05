TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Paris, 4 p.m.

Wabash River Conference Meet: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Iroquois West at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Champaign Central at Danville, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

IHSAA Crawfordsville Regional: Covington or Seeger vs. Terre Haute South, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Southmont, 5 p.m.

Chrisman at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Iroquois West at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Milford, 6 p.m.

Tri-Point at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Watseka at Westville, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Soccer

IHSAA Class 1A Cascade Sectional: Covington or Indiana Math & Science Academy vs. Cascade or North Putnam, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

IHSAA Class 1A Southmont Sectional: Covington vs. South Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Champaign Central at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Danville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

AL Wild Card: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox, ESPN, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Exhibition: Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

College Volleyball

Purdue at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Major League Baseball

National League Wild Card: St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, WDAN-AM, TBS, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Playoff, Game 4: Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky, ESPN. 7 p.m.

WNBA Playoff, Game 4: Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury, ESPN, 9 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Trending Video

Recommended for you