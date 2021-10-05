TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Paris, 4 p.m.
Wabash River Conference Meet: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Iroquois West at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Champaign Central at Danville, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
IHSAA Crawfordsville Regional: Covington or Seeger vs. Terre Haute South, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Southmont, 5 p.m.
Chrisman at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Iroquois West at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Milford, 6 p.m.
Tri-Point at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Watseka at Westville, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Soccer
IHSAA Class 1A Cascade Sectional: Covington or Indiana Math & Science Academy vs. Cascade or North Putnam, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
IHSAA Class 1A Southmont Sectional: Covington vs. South Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Champaign Central at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Danville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
AL Wild Card: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox, ESPN, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Exhibition: Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
College Volleyball
Purdue at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Major League Baseball
National League Wild Card: St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, WDAN-AM, TBS, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Playoff, Game 4: Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky, ESPN. 7 p.m.
WNBA Playoff, Game 4: Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury, ESPN, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
