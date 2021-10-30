TODAY

Prep Football

IHSA Class 2A first-round: Virden North Mac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A first-round: Westville at Maroa-Forsyth, 1 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A first-round: Salt Fork at Greenfield-Northwestern, 1 p.m.

IHSA Class 3A first-round: Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Scrimmage: North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 9 a.m.

Scrimmage: North Newton at Seeger, 10 a.m.

Prep Cross Country

IHSA Class 1A State Series: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Decatur St. Teresa Sectional, 10 a.m.

IHSA Class 2A State Series: Danville at Decatur MacArthur Sectional, noon

IHSAA State Meet: Seeger at LaVern Gibson Course in Terre Haute, 2 p.m.

College Football

Rutgers at Illinois, 11 a.m.

Minor League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Quad-City Storm, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY

Minor League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Quad-City Storm, 2:10 p.m.

MONDAY

Men's College Basketball

Lakeland at Danville Area Community College, 6 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Olney Central College, 5:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: United Rentals 200, FS1, noon

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Dead On Tools, 250, WDAN-AM 1490, NBC Sports Network, 5 p.m.

College Football

Michigan at Michigan State, FOX, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Wisconsin, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Indiana at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Purdue at Nebraska, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Notre Dame, NBC, 6:30 p.m.

Penn State at Ohio State, ABC, 6:37 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, third round, GOLF, noon

Major League Baseball

World Series: Game 4: Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves, FOX, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Utah Jazz at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Xfinity 500, NBC, 1 p.m.

College Volleyball

Wisconsin at Purdue, ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Men's College Soccer

Indiana at Maryland, Big Ten Network, noon

Women's College Soccer

Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals: Ohio State at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, fourth round, GOLF, noon

Major League Baseball

World Series: Game 5: Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves, FOX, 7 p.m.

National Football League

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, noon

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears, FOX, noon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, FOX, 3 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

MONDAY

National Basketball Association

San Antonio Spurs at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

National Football League

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants, ESPN, ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

