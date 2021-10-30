TODAY
Prep Football
IHSA Class 2A first-round: Virden North Mac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A first-round: Westville at Maroa-Forsyth, 1 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A first-round: Salt Fork at Greenfield-Northwestern, 1 p.m.
IHSA Class 3A first-round: Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Scrimmage: North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 9 a.m.
Scrimmage: North Newton at Seeger, 10 a.m.
Prep Cross Country
IHSA Class 1A State Series: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Decatur St. Teresa Sectional, 10 a.m.
IHSA Class 2A State Series: Danville at Decatur MacArthur Sectional, noon
IHSAA State Meet: Seeger at LaVern Gibson Course in Terre Haute, 2 p.m.
College Football
Rutgers at Illinois, 11 a.m.
Minor League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Quad-City Storm, 6:10 p.m.
SUNDAY
Minor League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Quad-City Storm, 2:10 p.m.
MONDAY
Men's College Basketball
Lakeland at Danville Area Community College, 6 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Olney Central College, 5:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Football
IHSA Class 2A first-round: Virden North Mac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, WHRK-FM 94.9, 1 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A first-round: Westville at Maroa-Forsyth, WITY-AM 980, 1 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: United Rentals 200, FS1, noon
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Dead On Tools, 250, WDAN-AM 1490, NBC Sports Network, 5 p.m.
College Football
Michigan at Michigan State, FOX, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Wisconsin, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Indiana at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Nebraska, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Notre Dame, NBC, 6:30 p.m.
Penn State at Ohio State, ABC, 6:37 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, third round, GOLF, noon
Major League Baseball
World Series: Game 4: Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves, FOX, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Utah Jazz at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Xfinity 500, NBC, 1 p.m.
College Volleyball
Wisconsin at Purdue, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Men's College Soccer
Indiana at Maryland, Big Ten Network, noon
Women's College Soccer
Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals: Ohio State at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, fourth round, GOLF, noon
Major League Baseball
World Series: Game 5: Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves, FOX, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, noon
San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears, FOX, noon
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, FOX, 3 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
MONDAY
National Basketball Association
San Antonio Spurs at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
National Football League
Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants, ESPN, ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
