TODAY
Prep Football
IHSA Class 6A first round: Danville at Normal West, 1 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A first round: Salt Fork at Red Hill, 2 p.m.
College Football
Illinois at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
IHSA Class 1A State Series: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood/Salt Fork at St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional, 10 a.m.
IHSA Class 2A State Series: Danville at Chatham Glenwood Sectional, 11 a.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Scrimmage: Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 9 a.m.
Scrimmage: Seeger at North Newton, 10 a.m.
Minor-League Hockey
Quad-City Storm at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Dead On Tools 250, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
Prep Football
IHSA Class 6A first round: Danville at Normal West, WHRK-FM 94.9, 1 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, third round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.
College Football
Ohio State at Penn State, FOX, 11 a.m.
Notre Dame at Syracuse, ABC, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.
Illinois at Nebraska, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Iowa, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Michigan, ABC, 6:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
World Series, Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros, FOX, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Montreal Canadiens at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: Xfinity 500, NBC, 1 p.m.
Formula One: Mexican Grand Prix, ESPN, 2:55 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, final round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
World Series, Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros, FOX, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.
Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers, CBS, noon
Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys, FOX, noon
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, FOX, 3 p.m.
Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 3 p.m.
Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills, NBC, 7:15 p.m.
National Hockey League
Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
World Series, Game 3: Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies, FOX, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, ESPN, ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.
National Hockey League
Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.