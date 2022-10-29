New Generic Sports Logo A

TODAY

Prep Football

IHSA Class 6A first round: Danville at Normal West, 1 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A first round: Salt Fork at Red Hill, 2 p.m.

College Football

Illinois at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

IHSA Class 1A State Series: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood/Salt Fork at St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional, 10 a.m.

IHSA Class 2A State Series: Danville at Chatham Glenwood Sectional, 11 a.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Scrimmage: Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 9 a.m.

Scrimmage: Seeger at North Newton, 10 a.m.

Minor-League Hockey

Quad-City Storm at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Dead On Tools 250, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Prep Football

IHSA Class 6A first round: Danville at Normal West, WHRK-FM 94.9, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, third round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.

College Football

Ohio State at Penn State, FOX, 11 a.m.

Notre Dame at Syracuse, ABC, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Michigan, ABC, 6:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

World Series, Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros, FOX, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Montreal Canadiens at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: Xfinity 500, NBC, 1 p.m.

Formula One: Mexican Grand Prix, ESPN, 2:55 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, final round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

World Series, Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros, FOX, 7 p.m.

National Football League

Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers, CBS, noon

Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys, FOX, noon

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, FOX, 3 p.m.

Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 3 p.m.

Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills, NBC, 7:15 p.m.

National Hockey League

Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

World Series, Game 3: Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies, FOX, 7 p.m.

National Football League

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, ESPN, ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.

National Hockey League

Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

