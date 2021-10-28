TODAY
Prep Volleyball
IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional Championship: Salt Fork vs. St. Thomas More, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Scrimmage: South Putnam at North Vermillion, 5:30 p.m.
College Cross Country
NJCAA Regional 24 Championships: Danville Area Community College at Eastern Illinois University, 3 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
IHSAA Sectional 45 semifinals: Covington at Riverton Parke, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Exhibition: Indiana (Pa.) at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Minor League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Evansville Thunderbolts, 7 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, first round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Women's Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. South Korea, FS1, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
IHSAA Sectional 45 semifinals: Covington at Riverton Parke, WKZS-FM 103.1 6 p.m.
College Volleyball
Illinois at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, second round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
World Series: Game 3: Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves, FOX, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at Brooklyn Nets, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Carolina Hurricanes, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
