TODAY

Prep Volleyball

IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional Championship: Salt Fork vs. St. Thomas More, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Scrimmage: South Putnam at North Vermillion, 5:30 p.m.

College Cross Country

NJCAA Regional 24 Championships: Danville Area Community College at Eastern Illinois University, 3 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

IHSAA Sectional 45 semifinals: Covington at Riverton Parke, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Exhibition: Indiana (Pa.) at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Minor League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Evansville Thunderbolts, 7 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, first round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Football League

Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Women's Soccer

International Friendly: United States vs. South Korea, FS1, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

IHSAA Sectional 45 semifinals: Covington at Riverton Parke, WKZS-FM 103.1 6 p.m.

College Volleyball

Illinois at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, second round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

World Series: Game 3: Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves, FOX, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Indiana Pacers at Brooklyn Nets, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Carolina Hurricanes, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

