TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Scrimmage: North Vermillion at South Putnam, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
IHSA Class 2A Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional Championship: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Fisher Regional Championship: Salt Fork vs. LeRoy, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 42: Traders Point Christian at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 42: Park Tudor at Fountain Central, 6 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A first round: Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Exhibition: Quincy at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Minor-League Hockey
Quad-City Storm at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, first round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.
National Football League
Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Amazon Prime, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 42: Park Tudor at Fountain Central, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A first round: Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, WRHK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.
College Volleyball
Purdue at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, second round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
World Series, Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros, FOX, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, Bally Sports Midwest, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago Bulls at San Antonio Spurs, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
