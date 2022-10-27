New Generic Sports Logo A

TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Scrimmage: North Vermillion at South Putnam, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

IHSA Class 2A Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional Championship: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Fisher Regional Championship: Salt Fork vs. LeRoy, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 42: Traders Point Christian at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 42: Park Tudor at Fountain Central, 6 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A first round: Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Exhibition: Quincy at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Minor-League Hockey

Quad-City Storm at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, first round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.

National Football League

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Amazon Prime, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 42: Park Tudor at Fountain Central, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A first round: Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, WRHK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Purdue at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, second round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

World Series, Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros, FOX, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, Bally Sports Midwest, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Bulls at San Antonio Spurs, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

