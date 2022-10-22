New Generic Sports Logo A

TODAY

Prep Football

Salt Fork at Oakwood, noon

8-Man Football

Schlarman Academy at Martinsville, 1 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

IHSA Class 2A State Series: Danville at Olney East Richland Regional, 10 a.m.

IHSA Class 1A State Series: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Hoopeston Area Oakwood/Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Westville at Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm Regional, 10 a.m.

IHSAA State Series: Fountain Central and Seeger at New Prairie Semi-State, 10:30 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Big 12 Conference Meet: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame and Urbana at Peoria Richwoods, 11 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

IHSA Class 1A State Tournament: Danville and Schlarman Academy at Buffalo Grove

Prep Volleyball

Hoopeston Area at Mahomet-Seymour Tournament

SPHL Hockey

Birmingham Bulls at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Volleyball

IHSA Class 3A Rantoul Regional: Danville vs. Urbana, noon

IHSA Class 2A Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional: Hoopeston Area vs. Oakwood, 6 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Fisher Regional: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Fisher, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Football

Salt Fork at Oakwood, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 6 p.m.

IHSA Playoff Pairing Show, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 8 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Baptist Health 200, FS1, noon

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Contender Boats 250, USA, 3:30 p.m.

College Football

Iowa at Ohio State, FOX, 11 a.m.

Indiana at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Purdue at Wisconsin, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn State, ABC, 6:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Nebraska at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: BMW Ladies Championship, final round, GOLF, 10 p.m.

Major League Baseball

American League Championship Series, Game 3: Houston Astros at New York Yankees, TBS, 4:07 p.m.

National League Championship Series, Game 4: San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies, FOX, 6:45 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: U.S. Grand Prix, ABC, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Dixie Vodka 400, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Wisconsin at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, final round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

National League Championship Series, Game 5: San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies, FS1, 1:30 p.m.

American League Championship Series, Game 4: Houston Astros at New York Yankees, TBS, 7 p.m.

National Football League

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, noon

Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders, FOX, noon

Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers, FOX, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins, NBC, 7:15 p.m.

National Hockey League

Seattle Kraken at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

American League Championship Series, Game 5: Houston Astros at New York Yankees, TBS, 3 p.m.

National League Championship Series, Game 6 (If necessary): Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres, FS1, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Football League

Chicago Bears at New England Patriots, ESPN, ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video