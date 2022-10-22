TODAY
Prep Football
Salt Fork at Oakwood, noon
8-Man Football
Schlarman Academy at Martinsville, 1 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
IHSA Class 2A State Series: Danville at Olney East Richland Regional, 10 a.m.
IHSA Class 1A State Series: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Hoopeston Area Oakwood/Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Westville at Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm Regional, 10 a.m.
IHSAA State Series: Fountain Central and Seeger at New Prairie Semi-State, 10:30 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Big 12 Conference Meet: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame and Urbana at Peoria Richwoods, 11 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
IHSA Class 1A State Tournament: Danville and Schlarman Academy at Buffalo Grove
Prep Volleyball
Hoopeston Area at Mahomet-Seymour Tournament
SPHL Hockey
Birmingham Bulls at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Volleyball
IHSA Class 3A Rantoul Regional: Danville vs. Urbana, noon
IHSA Class 2A Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional: Hoopeston Area vs. Oakwood, 6 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Fisher Regional: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Fisher, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Football
Salt Fork at Oakwood, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 6 p.m.
IHSA Playoff Pairing Show, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 8 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Baptist Health 200, FS1, noon
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Contender Boats 250, USA, 3:30 p.m.
College Football
Iowa at Ohio State, FOX, 11 a.m.
Indiana at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Wisconsin, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn State, ABC, 6:30 p.m.
College Volleyball
Nebraska at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: BMW Ladies Championship, final round, GOLF, 10 p.m.
Major League Baseball
American League Championship Series, Game 3: Houston Astros at New York Yankees, TBS, 4:07 p.m.
National League Championship Series, Game 4: San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies, FOX, 6:45 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: U.S. Grand Prix, ABC, 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Dixie Vodka 400, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
College Soccer
Wisconsin at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, final round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
National League Championship Series, Game 5: San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies, FS1, 1:30 p.m.
American League Championship Series, Game 4: Houston Astros at New York Yankees, TBS, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, noon
Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders, FOX, noon
Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers, FOX, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins, NBC, 7:15 p.m.
National Hockey League
Seattle Kraken at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
American League Championship Series, Game 5: Houston Astros at New York Yankees, TBS, 3 p.m.
National League Championship Series, Game 6 (If necessary): Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres, FS1, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Chicago Bears at New England Patriots, ESPN, ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
