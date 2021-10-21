TODAY
Prep Girls Tennis
IHSA Class 1A State Tournament: Danville and Schlarman Academy at Buffalo Grove, 8 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Oakwood at Rantoul, 5 p.m.
Chrisman at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 37: Speedway at Seeger, 6 p.m.
IHSAA Class A Sectional 45: Fountain Central at Covington, 6 p.m.
IHSAA Class A Sectional 45: North Vermillion at South Putnam, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.
Oakwood at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
IHSA Class 1A State Tournament: Danville and Schlarman Academy at Buffalo Grove, 8 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Women's College Soccer
Northwestern at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: BMW Ladies Championship, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
National League Championship Series: Game 5: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers, TBS, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns, FOX, NFL Network, 7:20 p.m.
National Hockey League
Vancouver Canucks at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Women's Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. South Korea, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
IHSAA Class A Sectional 45: Fountain Central at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Salt Fork, WITY-AM 980, 7 p.m.
Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: Dominion Energy Charity Classic, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour: BMW Ladies Championship, second round, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: ZOZO Championship, third round, GOLF, 10:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
American League Championship Series: Game 6: Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox, FS1, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
New Orleans Pelicans at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.