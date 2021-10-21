New Generic Sports Logo A

TODAY

Prep Girls Tennis

IHSA Class 1A State Tournament: Danville and Schlarman Academy at Buffalo Grove, 8 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Oakwood at Rantoul, 5 p.m.

Chrisman at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 37: Speedway at Seeger, 6 p.m.

IHSAA Class A Sectional 45: Fountain Central at Covington, 6 p.m.

IHSAA Class A Sectional 45: North Vermillion at South Putnam, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

IHSA Class 1A State Tournament: Danville and Schlarman Academy at Buffalo Grove, 8 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Women's College Soccer

Northwestern at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: BMW Ladies Championship, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

National League Championship Series: Game 5: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers, TBS, 7 p.m.

National Football League

Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns, FOX, NFL Network, 7:20 p.m.

National Hockey League

Vancouver Canucks at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Women's Soccer

International Friendly: United States vs. South Korea, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

IHSAA Class A Sectional 45: Fountain Central at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Salt Fork, WITY-AM 980, 7 p.m.

Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: Dominion Energy Charity Classic, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour: BMW Ladies Championship, second round, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: ZOZO Championship, third round, GOLF, 10:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

American League Championship Series: Game 6: Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox, FS1, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

