TODAY

Prep Girls Tennis

IHSA Class 1A State Tournament: Danville and Schlarman Academy at Buffalo Grove

Prep Volleyball

Armstrong-Potomac at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

Rantoul at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 34: Rochester at Seeger, 6 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 42: North Vermillion at Covington, 6 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 42: Fountain Central at Attica, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Westville, 7 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

IHSA Class 1A State Tournament: Danville and Schlarman Academy at Buffalo Grove

SPHL Hockey

Birmingham Bulls at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: BMW Ladies Championship, second round, GOLF, 10 p.m.

Major League Baseball

American League Championship Series, Game 2: New York Yankees at Houston Astros, TBS, 6:30 p.m.

National Football League

New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals, Amazon Prime, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 42: North Vermillion at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Westville, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: BMW Ladies Championship, third round, GOLF, 10 p.m.

Major League Baseball

National League Championship Series, Game 3: San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

San Antonio Spurs at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

