TODAY
Prep Girls Tennis
IHSA Class 1A State Tournament: Danville and Schlarman Academy at Buffalo Grove
Prep Volleyball
Armstrong-Potomac at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
Rantoul at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 34: Rochester at Seeger, 6 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 42: North Vermillion at Covington, 6 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 42: Fountain Central at Attica, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Westville, 7 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
IHSA Class 1A State Tournament: Danville and Schlarman Academy at Buffalo Grove
SPHL Hockey
Birmingham Bulls at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: BMW Ladies Championship, second round, GOLF, 10 p.m.
Major League Baseball
American League Championship Series, Game 2: New York Yankees at Houston Astros, TBS, 6:30 p.m.
National Football League
New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals, Amazon Prime, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 42: North Vermillion at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Westville, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: BMW Ladies Championship, third round, GOLF, 10 p.m.
Major League Baseball
National League Championship Series, Game 3: San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
San Antonio Spurs at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
