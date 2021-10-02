TODAY
Prep Football
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Hoopeston Area, 11 a.m.
Prep Cross Country
Armstrong-Potomac, Hoopeston Area and Schlarman Academy at Oakwood/Salt Fork Invitational, 9 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Danville at Peoria High Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Danville at Charleston, 10 a.m.
Champaign Judah Christian at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 1 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Bloomington Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Banks of the Wabash Tournament: North Vermillion, Parke Heritage and South Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 7:30 a.m.
College Football
Charlotte at Illinois, 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Boys Soccer
IHSAA Class 1A Cascade Sectional: Covington vs. Indiana Math & Science Academy, 4 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Clifton Central, 4:30 p.m.
Unity at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Charleston, Mahomet-Seymour and Urbana at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Watseka at Danville, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at Riverton Parke, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at North Putnam, 5 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Seeger, 5:30 p.m.
Champaign Judah Christian at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Marshall at Westville, 6 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Mid-West Athletic Conference Tournament: Danville Area Community College at Jasper, Ind.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Silverado 250, FS1, noon
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sparks 300, NBC Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.
College Football
Michigan at Wisconsin, FOX, 11 a.m.
Charlotte at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Minnesota at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Cincinnati at Notre Dame, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Ohio State at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Penn State, ABC, 6:37 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: LPGA ShopRite Classic, second round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship, third round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 6 p.m.
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: YellaWood 500, WHRK-FM 94.9, NBC, 1 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: LPGA ShopRite Classic, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship, final round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 2 p.m.
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.
National Football League
Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles, CBS, noon
Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins, CBS, noon
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, FOX, noon
Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers, CBS, 3 p.m.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Playoff, Game 3: Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky, ABC, noon
WNBA Playoff, Game 3: Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury, ABC, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
National Football League
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, ESPN, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Exhibition: Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
