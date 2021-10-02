TODAY

Prep Football

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Hoopeston Area, 11 a.m.

Prep Cross Country

Armstrong-Potomac, Hoopeston Area and Schlarman Academy at Oakwood/Salt Fork Invitational, 9 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Danville at Peoria High Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Danville at Charleston, 10 a.m.

Champaign Judah Christian at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 1 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Bloomington Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Banks of the Wabash Tournament: North Vermillion, Parke Heritage and South Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 7:30 a.m.

College Football

Charlotte at Illinois, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Boys Soccer

IHSAA Class 1A Cascade Sectional: Covington vs. Indiana Math & Science Academy, 4 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Clifton Central, 4:30 p.m.

Unity at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Charleston, Mahomet-Seymour and Urbana at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Watseka at Danville, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at Riverton Parke, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at North Putnam, 5 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Seeger, 5:30 p.m.

Champaign Judah Christian at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Marshall at Westville, 6 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Mid-West Athletic Conference Tournament: Danville Area Community College at Jasper, Ind.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Silverado 250, FS1, noon

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sparks 300, NBC Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

College Football

Michigan at Wisconsin, FOX, 11 a.m.

Charlotte at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Cincinnati at Notre Dame, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Penn State, ABC, 6:37 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: LPGA ShopRite Classic, second round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship, third round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 6 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: YellaWood 500, WHRK-FM 94.9, NBC, 1 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: LPGA ShopRite Classic, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship, final round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 2 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

National Football League

Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles, CBS, noon

Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins, CBS, noon

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, FOX, noon

Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers, CBS, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Playoff, Game 3: Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky, ABC, noon

WNBA Playoff, Game 3: Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury, ABC, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

National Football League

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, ESPN, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Exhibition: Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you