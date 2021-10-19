TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Tuscola, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

IHSA Class 2A Urbana Regional: Danville vs. Urbana, 5 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Armstrong-Potomac at Westville, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Danville at Peoria High, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Volleyball

Paris at Danville, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Soccer

Northwestern at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball

National League Championship Series: Game 3: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers, TBS, 3:30 p.m.

American League Championship Series: Game 4: Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox, FS1, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

New York Islanders at Chicago Blackhawks, ESPN, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Auto Racing

Autotrader Echo Park Automotive 500, NBC, 1 p.m.

College Soccer

Indiana at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

College Volleyball

Michigan State at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: SAS Championship, final round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Summit, final round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

American League Championship Series: Game 5: Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox, FS1, 4 p.m.

National League Championship Series: Game 4: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers, TBS, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Detroit Pistons, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights, TNT, 9:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

