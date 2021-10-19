TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Tuscola, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
IHSA Class 2A Urbana Regional: Danville vs. Urbana, 5 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Armstrong-Potomac at Westville, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Danville at Peoria High, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Volleyball
Paris at Danville, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Soccer
Northwestern at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Major League Baseball
National League Championship Series: Game 3: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers, TBS, 3:30 p.m.
American League Championship Series: Game 4: Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox, FS1, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
New York Islanders at Chicago Blackhawks, ESPN, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Auto Racing
Autotrader Echo Park Automotive 500, NBC, 1 p.m.
College Soccer
Indiana at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
College Volleyball
Michigan State at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: SAS Championship, final round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Summit, final round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
American League Championship Series: Game 5: Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox, FS1, 4 p.m.
National League Championship Series: Game 4: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers, TBS, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Detroit Pistons, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.