TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Tuscola, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Westville at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Volleyball

Danville at Paris, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Soccer

Indiana at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball

National League Championship Series, Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres, FS1, 7 p.m..

WEDNESDAY

College Volleyball

Illinois at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Nebraska at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: SAS Championship, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

National League Championship Series, Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres, FS1, 3:30 p.m.

American League Championship Series, Game 1: New York Yankees or Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros, TBS, 6:37 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken, TNT, 9 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

