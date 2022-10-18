TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Tuscola, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Westville at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Volleyball
Danville at Paris, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Soccer
Indiana at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Major League Baseball
National League Championship Series, Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres, FS1, 7 p.m..
WEDNESDAY
College Volleyball
Illinois at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Nebraska at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: SAS Championship, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
National League Championship Series, Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres, FS1, 3:30 p.m.
American League Championship Series, Game 1: New York Yankees or Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros, TBS, 6:37 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken, TNT, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.