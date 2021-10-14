TODAY
Prep Girls Swimming
Danville and Normal West at Normal Community, 5 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
IHSAA Class 2A Rossville Sectional: Seeger vs. Clinton Prairie, 5 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Covington Sectional: Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Covington, 5 p.m.
Chrisman at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Westville, 6 p.m.
Watseka at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Covington at Riverton Parke, 6 p.m.
Danville at Thornwood, 6 p.m.
Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 6 p.m.
Seeger at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville, 7 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
IHSA Class 2A Urbana Regional: Rantoul at Danville, 4 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Champaign St. Thomas More Regional Championship: Oakwood/Salt Fork vs. Monticello, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
IHSAA State Quarterfinals at Center Grove: Covington vs. Zionsville, 11 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
IHSA Class 1A State Series: Schlarman Academy at Danville Sectional, 10 a.m.
College Cross Country
Danville Area Community College at Bradley Pink Classic
Minor League Hockey
Peoria Rivermen at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Women's College Soccer
Northwestern at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Summit, first round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
NL Division Series: Game 5: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants, TBS, 8 p.m.
National Football League
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Danville at Thornwood, WDAN-AM 1490, 6 p.m.
Covington at Riverton Parke, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville, WITY-AM 980, 7 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Oakwood, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.
College Volleyball
Purdue at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: SAS Championship, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Summit, second round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
American League Championship Series, Game 1: Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros, FOX, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at New Jersey Devils, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Finals, Game 3: Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.