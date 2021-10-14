TODAY

Prep Girls Swimming

Danville and Normal West at Normal Community, 5 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

IHSAA Class 2A Rossville Sectional: Seeger vs. Clinton Prairie, 5 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Covington Sectional: Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Covington, 5 p.m.

Chrisman at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Westville, 6 p.m.

Watseka at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Covington at Riverton Parke, 6 p.m.

Danville at Thornwood, 6 p.m.

Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 6 p.m.

Seeger at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville, 7 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

IHSA Class 2A Urbana Regional: Rantoul at Danville, 4 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Champaign St. Thomas More Regional Championship: Oakwood/Salt Fork vs. Monticello, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

IHSAA State Quarterfinals at Center Grove: Covington vs. Zionsville, 11 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

IHSA Class 1A State Series: Schlarman Academy at Danville Sectional, 10 a.m.

College Cross Country

Danville Area Community College at Bradley Pink Classic

Minor League Hockey

Peoria Rivermen at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Women's College Soccer

Northwestern at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Summit, first round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

NL Division Series: Game 5: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants, TBS, 8 p.m.

National Football League

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Danville at Thornwood, WDAN-AM 1490, 6 p.m.

Covington at Riverton Parke, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville, WITY-AM 980, 7 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Oakwood, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Purdue at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: SAS Championship, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Summit, second round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

American League Championship Series, Game 1: Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros, FOX, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at New Jersey Devils, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Finals, Game 3: Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

