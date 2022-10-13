TODAY
Prep Girls Swimming
Danville and Normal West at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Armstrong-Potomac at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Danville at Champaign Central, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Watseka, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Westville at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
IHSAA Class 2A Clinton Prairie Sectional: Carroll vs. Covington, 6:30 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Rossville Sectional: North Vermillion vs. Rossville, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
North Vermillion at Seeger, 6 p.m.
Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 6 p.m.
Riverton Parke at Covington, 6 p.m.
Danville at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.
Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 7 p.m.
Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
IHSA Class 2A Urbana Regional: Danville at Rantoul, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
IHSA Class 1A State Series: Danville and Schlarman Academy at Champaign Centennial Sectional
Women's College Golf
Marian University Ancilla at Danville Area Community College (Danville Country Club)
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Women's College Soccer
Purdue at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: ZOZO Championship, second round, GOLF, 10 p.m.
Major League Baseball
American League Division Series, Game 2: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros, TBS, 2:30 p.m.
American League Division Series, Game 2: Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees, TBS, 6:30 p.m.
National Football League
Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears, Amazon Prime, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights, NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Riverton Parke at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Danville at Peoria Richwoods, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.
Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 7 p.m.
Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.
College Soccer
Penn State at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: ZOZO Championship, third round, GOLF, 9:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
National League Division Series, Game 3: Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies, FS1, 3:35 p.m.
American League Division Series, Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres, FS1, 7:37 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Exhibition: Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.