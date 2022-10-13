TODAY

Prep Girls Swimming

Danville and Normal West at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Armstrong-Potomac at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Danville at Champaign Central, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Watseka, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Westville at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

IHSAA Class 2A Clinton Prairie Sectional: Carroll vs. Covington, 6:30 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Rossville Sectional: North Vermillion vs. Rossville, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

North Vermillion at Seeger, 6 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 6 p.m.

Riverton Parke at Covington, 6 p.m.

Danville at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 7 p.m.

Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

IHSA Class 2A Urbana Regional: Danville at Rantoul, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

IHSA Class 1A State Series: Danville and Schlarman Academy at Champaign Centennial Sectional

Women's College Golf

Marian University Ancilla at Danville Area Community College (Danville Country Club)

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Women's College Soccer

Purdue at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: ZOZO Championship, second round, GOLF, 10 p.m.

Major League Baseball

American League Division Series, Game 2: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros, TBS, 2:30 p.m.

American League Division Series, Game 2: Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees, TBS, 6:30 p.m.

National Football League

Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears, Amazon Prime, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights, NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Riverton Parke at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Danville at Peoria Richwoods, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 7 p.m.

Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Penn State at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: ZOZO Championship, third round, GOLF, 9:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

National League Division Series, Game 3:  Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies, FS1, 3:35 p.m.

American League Division Series, Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres, FS1, 7:37 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Exhibition: Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video