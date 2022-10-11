New Generic Sports Logo A

TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Vermilion Valley Conference Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Milford/Cissna Park, Oakwood/Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy, Watseka and Westville at Kickapoo State Park, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

IHSA Class 1A Urbana University High Regional: Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville vs. Monticello, 4 p.m.

Danville at Normal West, 6 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Urbana University High Regional: Oakwood/Salt Fork vs. Urbana University High, 6 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Milford, 6 p.m.

Chrisman at Westville, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.

Watseka at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Soccer

Danville at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Hoopeston Area Regional: Watseka vs. Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

National League Division Series, Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves, FOX, Noon

American League Division Series, Game 1: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros, TBS, 2:30 p.m.

American League Division Series, Game 1: Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees, TBS, 6:30 p.m.

National League Division Series, Game 1: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers, FS1, 8:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Exhibition: Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Women's Soccer

International Friendly: Spain vs. United States, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

College Volleyball

Rutgers at Illinois, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball

National League Division Series, Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves, FOX, 3:35 p.m.

American League Division Series, Game 2: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers, FS1, 7:37 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Exhibition: New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

