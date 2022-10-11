TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Vermilion Valley Conference Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Milford/Cissna Park, Oakwood/Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy, Watseka and Westville at Kickapoo State Park, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
IHSA Class 1A Urbana University High Regional: Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville vs. Monticello, 4 p.m.
Danville at Normal West, 6 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Urbana University High Regional: Oakwood/Salt Fork vs. Urbana University High, 6 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Milford, 6 p.m.
Chrisman at Westville, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.
Watseka at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Soccer
Danville at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Hoopeston Area Regional: Watseka vs. Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
National League Division Series, Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves, FOX, Noon
American League Division Series, Game 1: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros, TBS, 2:30 p.m.
American League Division Series, Game 1: Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees, TBS, 6:30 p.m.
National League Division Series, Game 1: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers, FS1, 8:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Exhibition: Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Women's Soccer
International Friendly: Spain vs. United States, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
College Volleyball
Rutgers at Illinois, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Major League Baseball
National League Division Series, Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves, FOX, 3:35 p.m.
American League Division Series, Game 2: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers, FS1, 7:37 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Exhibition: New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche, TNT, 8:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
