TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Fountain Central at Clinton Central, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at Southmont, 5 p.m.
Seeger at South Newton, 5 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Jackson State at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
North Carolina Central at Illinois, 11 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
THURSDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Banks of the Wabash Tournament at Parke Heritage: North Vermillion vs. Riverton Parke, 5 p.m.
North Putnam at Covington, 5 p.m.
Southmont at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Illinois Valley Community College, 7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Illinois Valley Community College, 5:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Akron at Ohio State, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Eastern Michigan at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Champions Classic: Kansas vs. Michigan State, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Jackson State at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Coppin State at Loyola (Chicago), NBC Sports Network PLUS, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Buffalo at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Youngstown State at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
Coppin State at DePaul, FS1, 8 p.m.
College Football
Ball State at Northern Illinois, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Dallas Mavericks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
