TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Fountain Central at Clinton Central, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at Southmont, 5 p.m.

Seeger at South Newton, 5 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Jackson State at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

North Carolina Central at Illinois, 11 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

THURSDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Banks of the Wabash Tournament at Parke Heritage: North Vermillion vs. Riverton Parke, 5 p.m.

North Putnam at Covington, 5 p.m.

Southmont at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Illinois Valley Community College, 7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Illinois Valley Community College, 5:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Akron at Ohio State, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Champions Classic: Kansas vs. Michigan State, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Jackson State at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Coppin State at Loyola (Chicago), NBC Sports Network PLUS, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Buffalo at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Youngstown State at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Coppin State at DePaul, FS1, 8 p.m.

College Football

Ball State at Northern Illinois, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Dallas Mavericks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

