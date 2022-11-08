TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Southmont at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
South Newton at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Clinton Central at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Women's College Basketball
Kankakee Community College at Danville Area Community College, 5:30 p.m.
LIU-Brooklyn at Illinois, 7 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Tennessee at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Philadelphia Flyers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
College Soccer
Big Ten Tournament, semifinal: Ohio State at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament, semifinal: Indiana at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Denver Nuggets at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
New Orleans Pelicans at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.