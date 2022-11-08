TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Southmont at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

South Newton at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Clinton Central at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Women's College Basketball

Kankakee Community College at Danville Area Community College, 5:30 p.m.

LIU-Brooklyn at Illinois, 7 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Tennessee at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Philadelphia Flyers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

College Soccer

Big Ten Tournament, semifinal: Ohio State at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament, semifinal: Indiana at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Denver Nuggets at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video