TODAY

Prep Football

IHSA Class 2A Playoffs, second round: Nashville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Frankfort at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Cross Country

IHSA Class 1A State Meet: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Detweiller Park, 10 a.m.

Prep Girls Cross Country

IHSA Class 1A State Meet: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Detweiller Park, 9 a.m.

IHSA Class 2A State Meet: Danville at Detweiller Park, 11 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

IHSA State Series: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Danville, Oakwood and Salt Fork at Urbana Sectional, 9 a.m.

Men's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College vs. Lewis & Clark Community College, 1 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Carl Sandburg College at Danville Area Community College, 5:30 p.m.

College Football

Illinois at Minnesota, 11 a.m.

Minor League Hockey

Quad-City Storm at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Women's College Basketball

Lincoln Trail College at Danville Area Community College, 5:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Football

IHSA Class 2A Playoffs, second round: Nashville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, WHRK-FM 94.9, 1 p.m.

Auto Racing

Formula 1: Mexican Grand Prix qualifying, ESPNEWS, 11:55 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Xfinity Series Championship, NBC Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

Ohio State at Nebraska, FOX, 11 a.m.

Illinois at Minnesota, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Navy at Notre Dame, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Purdue, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Penn State at Maryland, FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Iowa at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan, FOX, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Horse Racing

Breeders Cup, Day 2, NBC Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

Breeders Cup, NBC, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Mexican Grand Prix, ABC, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Monster Energy Cup Series Championship, NBC, 2 p.m.

Women's College Soccer

Big Ten Championship: Rutgers vs, Michigan, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

National Football League

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, CBS, noon

Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens, FOX, noon

Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs, FOX, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

National Hockey League

Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Anaheim Ducks, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

National Women's Soccer League

Quarterfinal: Chicago Red Stars Vs. NY/NJ Gotham FC, CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m. 

MONDAY

National Basketball Association

Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Football League

Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

