TODAY
Prep Football
IHSA Class 2A Playoffs, second round: Nashville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Frankfort at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Cross Country
IHSA Class 1A State Meet: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Detweiller Park, 10 a.m.
Prep Girls Cross Country
IHSA Class 1A State Meet: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Detweiller Park, 9 a.m.
IHSA Class 2A State Meet: Danville at Detweiller Park, 11 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
IHSA State Series: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Danville, Oakwood and Salt Fork at Urbana Sectional, 9 a.m.
Men's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College vs. Lewis & Clark Community College, 1 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Carl Sandburg College at Danville Area Community College, 5:30 p.m.
College Football
Illinois at Minnesota, 11 a.m.
Minor League Hockey
Quad-City Storm at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Women's College Basketball
Lincoln Trail College at Danville Area Community College, 5:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Football
IHSA Class 2A Playoffs, second round: Nashville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, WHRK-FM 94.9, 1 p.m.
Auto Racing
Formula 1: Mexican Grand Prix qualifying, ESPNEWS, 11:55 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Xfinity Series Championship, NBC Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
College Football
Ohio State at Nebraska, FOX, 11 a.m.
Illinois at Minnesota, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Navy at Notre Dame, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Purdue, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Penn State at Maryland, FS1, 2:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.
Iowa at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan, FOX, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Horse Racing
Breeders Cup, Day 2, NBC Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.
Breeders Cup, NBC, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Mexican Grand Prix, ABC, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Monster Energy Cup Series Championship, NBC, 2 p.m.
Women's College Soccer
Big Ten Championship: Rutgers vs, Michigan, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
National Football League
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, CBS, noon
Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens, FOX, noon
Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs, FOX, 3 p.m.
Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
National Hockey League
Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Anaheim Ducks, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
National Women's Soccer League
Quarterfinal: Chicago Red Stars Vs. NY/NJ Gotham FC, CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
National Basketball Association
Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
