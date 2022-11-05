TODAY

Prep Football

IHSA Class 2A Playoffs: Knoxville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Playoffs: Ridgeview/Lexington at Salt Fork, 2 p.m.

College Football

Michigan State at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

IHSA Class 1A State Meet: Oakwood/Salt Fork at Detweiller Park, 9 a.m.

IHSA Class 2A State Meet: Danville at Detweiller Park, 10 a.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Fountain Central at Frankfort, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

IHSA State Series: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Danville, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Schlarman Academy at Champaign Centennial Sectional, 9 a.m.

Women's College Basketball

Moberly Area Classic: Danville Area Community College at Moberly Area, 5 p.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Men's College Basketball

Eastern Illinois at Illinois, 8 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Football

IHSA Class 2A Playoffs: Knoxville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, WHRK-FM 94.9, 1 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Playoffs: Ridgeview/Lexington at Salt Fork, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 2 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Xfinity Series Championship, USA, 5 p.m.

College Football

Ohio State at Northwestern, ABC, 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Purdue, FS1, 11 a.m.

Maryland at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Penn State at Indiana, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Clemson at Notre Dame, NBC, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: TOTO Japan Classic, final round, GOLF, 10 p.m.

Horse Racing

Breeders Cup, USA, Noon

Breeders Cup, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

World Series, Game 6: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros, FOX, 7 p.m.

Major League Soccer

MLS Cup: Los Angeles FC vs. Philadelphia Union, FOX, 3 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets, TNT, 6:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Winnipeg Jets, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: NASCAR Cup Series Championship, WHRK-FM 94.9, NBC, 2 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors, NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m.

National Football League

Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears, CBS, noon

Indianapolis Colts at New England, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, noon

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, FOX, noon

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, CBS, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs, NBC, 7:15 p.m.

MONDAY

Men's College Basketball

Purdue-Fort Wayne at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Farleigh-Dickinson at Loyola (Chicago), NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.

Western Illinois at Illinois State, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, 8 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

National Football League

Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints, ESPN, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins, 6 p.m.

