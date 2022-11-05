TODAY
Prep Football
IHSA Class 2A Playoffs: Knoxville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Playoffs: Ridgeview/Lexington at Salt Fork, 2 p.m.
College Football
Michigan State at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
IHSA Class 1A State Meet: Oakwood/Salt Fork at Detweiller Park, 9 a.m.
IHSA Class 2A State Meet: Danville at Detweiller Park, 10 a.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Fountain Central at Frankfort, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
IHSA State Series: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Danville, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Schlarman Academy at Champaign Centennial Sectional, 9 a.m.
Women's College Basketball
Moberly Area Classic: Danville Area Community College at Moberly Area, 5 p.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Men's College Basketball
Eastern Illinois at Illinois, 8 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Football
IHSA Class 2A Playoffs: Knoxville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, WHRK-FM 94.9, 1 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Playoffs: Ridgeview/Lexington at Salt Fork, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 2 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Xfinity Series Championship, USA, 5 p.m.
College Football
Ohio State at Northwestern, ABC, 11 a.m.
Minnesota at Nebraska, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Purdue, FS1, 11 a.m.
Maryland at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Penn State at Indiana, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Clemson at Notre Dame, NBC, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: TOTO Japan Classic, final round, GOLF, 10 p.m.
Horse Racing
Breeders Cup, USA, Noon
Breeders Cup, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
World Series, Game 6: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros, FOX, 7 p.m.
Major League Soccer
MLS Cup: Los Angeles FC vs. Philadelphia Union, FOX, 3 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets, TNT, 6:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Winnipeg Jets, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: NASCAR Cup Series Championship, WHRK-FM 94.9, NBC, 2 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors, NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m.
National Football League
Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears, CBS, noon
Indianapolis Colts at New England, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, noon
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, FOX, noon
Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, CBS, 3 p.m.
Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs, NBC, 7:15 p.m.
MONDAY
Men's College Basketball
Purdue-Fort Wayne at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Farleigh-Dickinson at Loyola (Chicago), NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.
Western Illinois at Illinois State, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
South Dakota at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern Illinois at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
National Football League
Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints, ESPN, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
