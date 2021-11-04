TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Clinton Prairie at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Seeger at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Wabash Valley College, 7 p.m.
Minor League Hockey
Evansville Thunderbolts at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Women's College Soccer
Big Ten Tournament Semifinals: Iowa at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament Semifinals: Purdue vs. Michigan, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
Women's College Volleyball
Nebraska at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
National Football League
New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks, Bally Sports Midwest, 9:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Lucas Oil 150, FS1, 7 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: TimberTech Championship, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Horse Racing
Breeders Cup, Day 1, NBC Sports Network, 4 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers, Bally Sports Midwest, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Winnipeg Jets, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
