TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Clinton Prairie at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Seeger at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Wabash Valley College, 7 p.m.

Minor League Hockey

Evansville Thunderbolts at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Women's College Soccer

Big Ten Tournament Semifinals: Iowa at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament Semifinals: Purdue vs. Michigan, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Women's College Volleyball

Nebraska at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

National Football League

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks, Bally Sports Midwest, 9:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Lucas Oil 150, FS1, 7 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: TimberTech Championship, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Horse Racing

Breeders Cup, Day 1, NBC Sports Network, 4 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers, Bally Sports Midwest, 9 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Winnipeg Jets, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

