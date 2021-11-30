TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: Oakwood vs. Schlarman Academy, 5 p.m.
Arcola at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Unity, 6 p.m.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Tri-County at Westville, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Armstrong-Potomac at Covington, 5 p.m.
Seeger at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Benton Central at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
North Putnam and North Vermillion at Southmont, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Lafayette McCutcheon, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Benton Central at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
North Putnam and North Vermillion at Southmont, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Lafayette McCutcheon, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Attica at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Covington at Southmont, 5:30 p.m.
Herscher and Hoopeston Area at Prairie Central, 5:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac and Champaign Judah Christian at Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Champaign Centennial, 6 p.m.
Rantoul at Danville, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: Cissna Park vs. Schlarman Academy, 5 p.m.
Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Watseka, 6:30 p.m.
Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: Oakwood vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 8 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Seeger at North Vermillion, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Syracuse, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Florida State at Purdue, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Wake Forest, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Clemson at Rutgers, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Duke at Ohio State, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Louisville at Michigan State, ESPN, 6:15 p.m.
Nebraska at North Carolina State, ESPNU, 6:15 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Maryland, ESPN2, 6:15 p.m.
Indiana State at Loyola (Chicago), Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Michigan at North Carolina, ESPN, 8:15 p.m.
Miami at Penn State, ESPNU, 8:15 p.m.
Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, ESPN2, 8:15 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Georgia Tech at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
North Carolina at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
