Prep Boys Basketball

Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: Oakwood vs. Schlarman Academy, 5 p.m.

Arcola at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Unity, 6 p.m.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Tri-County at Westville, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Armstrong-Potomac at Covington, 5 p.m.

Seeger at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Benton Central at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

North Putnam and North Vermillion at Southmont, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Lafayette McCutcheon, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Benton Central at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

North Putnam and North Vermillion at Southmont, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Lafayette McCutcheon, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Attica at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Covington at Southmont, 5:30 p.m.

Herscher and Hoopeston Area at Prairie Central, 5:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac and Champaign Judah Christian at Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Champaign Centennial, 6 p.m.

Rantoul at Danville, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: Cissna Park vs. Schlarman Academy, 5 p.m.

Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Watseka, 6:30 p.m.

Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: Oakwood vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 8 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Seeger at North Vermillion, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Syracuse, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Florida State at Purdue, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Wake Forest, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Clemson at Rutgers, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Duke at Ohio State, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Louisville at Michigan State, ESPN, 6:15 p.m.

Nebraska at North Carolina State, ESPNU, 6:15 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Maryland, ESPN2, 6:15 p.m.

Indiana State at Loyola (Chicago), Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Michigan at North Carolina, ESPN, 8:15 p.m.

Miami at Penn State, ESPNU, 8:15 p.m.

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, ESPN2, 8:15 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Georgia Tech at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

