TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Fountain Central at Clinton Prairie, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Crawfordsville at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Exhibition: Quincy at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Moberly Area Classic: Danville Area Community College vs. Vincennes, 1 p.m.
SATURDAY
Prep Football
IHSA Class 2A Playoffs: Knoxville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Playoffs: Ridgeview/Lexington at Salt Fork, 2 p.m.
College Football
Michigan State at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
IHSA Class 1A State Meet: Oakwood/Salt Fork at Detweiller Park, 9 a.m.
IHSA Class 2A State Meet: Danville at Detweiller Park, 10 a.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Fountain Central at Frankfort, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
IHSA State Series: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Danville, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Schlarman Academy at Champaign Centennial Sectional, 9 a.m.
Women's College Basketball
Moberly Area Classic: Danville Area Community College at Moberly Area, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Volleyball
Wisconsin at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
World Series, Game 5: Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies, FOX, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets, TNT, 6:30 p.m.
National Football League
Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans, Amazon Prime, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
New York Islanders at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Lucas 150, FS1, 9 p.m.
College Volleyball
Purdue at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Horse Racing
Breeders Cup, USA, 1 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics, ESPN, 6:45 p.m.
