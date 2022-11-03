TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Fountain Central at Clinton Prairie, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Crawfordsville at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Exhibition: Quincy at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Moberly Area Classic: Danville Area Community College vs. Vincennes, 1 p.m.

SATURDAY

Prep Football

IHSA Class 2A Playoffs: Knoxville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Playoffs: Ridgeview/Lexington at Salt Fork, 2 p.m.

College Football

Michigan State at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

IHSA Class 1A State Meet: Oakwood/Salt Fork at Detweiller Park, 9 a.m.

IHSA Class 2A State Meet: Danville at Detweiller Park, 10 a.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Fountain Central at Frankfort, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

IHSA State Series: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Danville, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Schlarman Academy at Champaign Centennial Sectional, 9 a.m.

Women's College Basketball

Moberly Area Classic: Danville Area Community College at Moberly Area, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Volleyball

Wisconsin at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

World Series, Game 5: Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies, FOX, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets, TNT, 6:30 p.m.

National Football League

Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans, Amazon Prime, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

New York Islanders at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Lucas 150, FS1, 9 p.m.

College Volleyball

Purdue at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Horse Racing

Breeders Cup, USA, 1 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics, ESPN, 6:45 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

