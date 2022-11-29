TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: La Salette Academy vs. Watseka, 5 p.m.
Unity at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Martinsville, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Arcola, 6 p.m.
Westville at Tri-County, 6 p.m.
Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond vs. Oakwood, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
North Vermillion at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Covington at Armstrong-Potomac, 5:30 p.m.
Delphi at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.
Chrisman at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Clinton Central and Covington at Attica, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Benton Central, 5 p.m.
Lafayette McCutcheon at Seeger, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion and Southmont at North Putnam, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Clinton Central and Covington at Attica, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Benton Central, 5 p.m.
Lafayette McCutcheon at Seeger, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion and Southmont at North Putnam, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
North Vermillion at Attica, 5 p.m.
Covington at Southmont, 5:30 p.m.
Champaign Centennial at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 6 p.m. (Salt Fork)
Danville at Rantoul, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Big Ten/ACC Challenge Syracuse at Illinois, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: La Salette Academy vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 6:30 p.m.
Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: Schlarman Academy vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 8 p.m.
Prep Boys Bowling
Hoopeston Area at Danville, 4 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Illinois at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Danville Area Community College at St. Louis Community College, 5:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Maryland at Louisville, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Penn State at Clemson, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Iowa, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Wake Forest at Wisconsin, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Virginia at Michigan, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
World Cup Soccer
Netherlands vs. Qatar, FOX, 9 a.m.
Ecuador vs. Senegal, FS1, 9 a.m.
United States vs. Iran, FOX, 1 p.m.
Wales vs. England, FS1, 1 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Kansas State at Butler, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Drake at Indiana State, Bally Sports Midwest, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Duke, ESPN, 6:15 p.m.
Purdue at Florida State, ESPN2, 6:15 p.m.
Rutgers at Miami, ESPNU, 6:15 p.m.
North Carolina at Indiana, ESPN, 8:15 p.m.
Michigan State at Notre Dame, ESPN2, 8:15 p.m.
Boston College at Nebraska, ESPNU, 8:15 p.m.
Virginia at Michigan, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Syracuse at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Wake Forest at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Phoenix Suns, NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks, TNT, 8:30 p.m.
World Cup Soccer
Tunisia vs. France, FOX, 9 a.m.
Australia vs. Denmark, FS1, 9 a.m.
Poland vs. Argentina, FOX, 1 p.m.
Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, FS1, 1 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.