TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: La Salette Academy vs. Watseka, 5 p.m.

Unity at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Martinsville, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Arcola, 6 p.m.

Westville at Tri-County, 6 p.m.

Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond vs. Oakwood, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

North Vermillion at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Covington at Armstrong-Potomac, 5:30 p.m.

Delphi at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.

Chrisman at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Clinton Central and Covington at Attica, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Benton Central, 5 p.m.

Lafayette McCutcheon at Seeger, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion and Southmont at North Putnam, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Clinton Central and Covington at Attica, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Benton Central, 5 p.m.

Lafayette McCutcheon at Seeger, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion and Southmont at North Putnam, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

North Vermillion at Attica, 5 p.m.

Covington at Southmont, 5:30 p.m.

Champaign Centennial at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 6 p.m. (Salt Fork)

Danville at Rantoul, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Big Ten/ACC Challenge Syracuse at Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: La Salette Academy vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 6:30 p.m.

Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: Schlarman Academy vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 8 p.m.

Prep Boys Bowling

Hoopeston Area at Danville, 4 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Illinois at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Danville Area Community College at St. Louis Community College, 5:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Maryland at Louisville, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Clemson, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Iowa, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Wake Forest at Wisconsin, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Virginia at Michigan, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

World Cup Soccer

Netherlands vs. Qatar, FOX, 9 a.m.

Ecuador vs. Senegal, FS1, 9 a.m.

United States vs. Iran, FOX, 1 p.m.

Wales vs. England, FS1, 1 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Kansas State at Butler, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Drake at Indiana State, Bally Sports Midwest, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Duke, ESPN, 6:15 p.m.

Purdue at Florida State, ESPN2, 6:15 p.m.

Rutgers at Miami, ESPNU, 6:15 p.m.

North Carolina at Indiana, ESPN, 8:15 p.m.

Michigan State at Notre Dame, ESPN2, 8:15 p.m.

Boston College at Nebraska, ESPNU, 8:15 p.m.

Virginia at Michigan, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Syracuse at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Wake Forest at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Phoenix Suns, NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.

National Hockey League

Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

World Cup Soccer

Tunisia vs. France, FOX, 9 a.m.

Australia vs. Denmark, FS1, 9 a.m.

Poland vs. Argentina, FOX, 1 p.m.

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, FS1, 1 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

