TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

North Vermillion at West Vigo, 8 a.m.

Topper Classic: Champaign St. Thomas More vs. Fountain Central, 10 a.m.

Topper Classic: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Schlarman Academy, 1 p.m.

Topper Classic: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Fountain Central, 6:30 p.m.

Topper Classic: LaSalette Academy vs. Schlarman Academy, 8 p.m.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament: Armstrong-Potomac vs. TBD

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament: Hoopeston Area vs. TBD

Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament: Danville vs. TBD

Prep Girls Basketball

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Neoga Tournament

Prep Wrestling

Hoopeston Area at Rantoul, 9 a.m.

Men's College Basketball

Illinois Wesleyan JV at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Daytona Beach Invitational: Illinois vs. Middle Tennessee, 11 a.m.

Olney Central College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.

College Football

Northwestern at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Minor League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Quad-City Storm, 7:10 p.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Urbana University High, 6 p.m.

Westville at Villa Grove, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Notre Dame at Illinois, 8 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Football

IHSA Class 5A Championship: Oak Park Fenwick vs. Kankakee, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 10 a.m.

IHSAA Class 2A Championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei, Bally Sports Midwest, 11 a.m.

IHSA Class 6A Championship: Cary-Grove vs. East St. Louis, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 1 p.m.

IHSAA Class 4A Championship: Northridge vs. Mount Vernon (Fortville), Bally Sports Midwest, 2:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 7A Championship: Wheaton North vs. Chicago St. Rita, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 4 p.m.

IHSAA Class 6A Championship: Westfield vs. Center Grove, Bally Sports Midwest PLUS, 6 p.m.

IHSA Class 8A Championship: Lockport vs. Maine South, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 7 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Rutgers at Massachusetts, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Marshall at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Volleyball

Nebraska at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

Ohio State at Michigan, FOX, 11 a.m.

Maryland at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Penn State at Michigan State, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue, FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, 2:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, FOX, 3 p.m.

Bayou Classic: Grambling State vs. Southern, NBC Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Stanford, FOX, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Columbus Blue Jacks at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Women's College Basketball

Marshall at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Network, 4 p.m.

National Football League

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots, CBS, noon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, noon

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, FOX, 3 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

National Hockey League

San Jose Sharks at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

Men's College Basketball

Iowa at Virginia, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, 8 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

National Football League

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

