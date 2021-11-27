TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
North Vermillion at West Vigo, 8 a.m.
Topper Classic: Champaign St. Thomas More vs. Fountain Central, 10 a.m.
Topper Classic: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Schlarman Academy, 1 p.m.
Topper Classic: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Fountain Central, 6:30 p.m.
Topper Classic: LaSalette Academy vs. Schlarman Academy, 8 p.m.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament: Armstrong-Potomac vs. TBD
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament: Hoopeston Area vs. TBD
Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament: Danville vs. TBD
Prep Girls Basketball
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Neoga Tournament
Prep Wrestling
Hoopeston Area at Rantoul, 9 a.m.
Men's College Basketball
Illinois Wesleyan JV at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Daytona Beach Invitational: Illinois vs. Middle Tennessee, 11 a.m.
Olney Central College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.
College Football
Northwestern at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.
Minor League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Quad-City Storm, 7:10 p.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Urbana University High, 6 p.m.
Westville at Villa Grove, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Notre Dame at Illinois, 8 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Football
IHSA Class 5A Championship: Oak Park Fenwick vs. Kankakee, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 10 a.m.
IHSAA Class 2A Championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei, Bally Sports Midwest, 11 a.m.
IHSA Class 6A Championship: Cary-Grove vs. East St. Louis, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 1 p.m.
IHSAA Class 4A Championship: Northridge vs. Mount Vernon (Fortville), Bally Sports Midwest, 2:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 7A Championship: Wheaton North vs. Chicago St. Rita, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 4 p.m.
IHSAA Class 6A Championship: Westfield vs. Center Grove, Bally Sports Midwest PLUS, 6 p.m.
IHSA Class 8A Championship: Lockport vs. Maine South, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 7 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Rutgers at Massachusetts, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Marshall at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
College Volleyball
Nebraska at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
College Football
Ohio State at Michigan, FOX, 11 a.m.
Maryland at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Penn State at Michigan State, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Purdue, FS1, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, 2:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, FOX, 3 p.m.
Bayou Classic: Grambling State vs. Southern, NBC Sports Network, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Stanford, FOX, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Columbus Blue Jacks at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Women's College Basketball
Marshall at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Network, 4 p.m.
National Football League
Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots, CBS, noon
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, noon
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, FOX, 3 p.m.
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
National Hockey League
San Jose Sharks at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
Men's College Basketball
Iowa at Virginia, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Notre Dame at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
