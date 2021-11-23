TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament: Hoopeston Area vs. Prairie Central, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at Westville, 5 p.m.

Topper Classic: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Champaign St. Thomas More, 5 p.m.

Salt Fork at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Watseka, 6 p.m.

Topper Classic: Fountain Central vs. LaSalette Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Topper Classic: Milford vs. Schlarman Academy, 8 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Covington at Riverton Parke, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.

Lafayette Jefferson at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Fisher at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Bowling

Danville at Salem, 3:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Hoopeston Area and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Urbana, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Hall of Fame Classic at Kansas City, Mo.: Arkansas or Kansas State vs. Illinois, 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Kaskaskia Community College at Danville Area Community College, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Iroquois West, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Lafayette Central Catholic, 5 p.m.

Tri-County Turkey Tournament: Oakwood vs. Villa Grove, 5 p.m.

North American Lighting Thanksgiving Tournament at Paris: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Paris, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament: Danville vs. Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-County Turkey Tournament: Martinsville vs Oakwood, 8 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Oakwood McDonald's Comet Classic: Tuscola vs. Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Minor League Hockey

Peoria Rivermen at Vermilion County Bobcats, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Hall of Fame Classic: Illinois vs. Arkansas or Kansas State, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPNEWS, 6 p.m.

Jackson State at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Cancun Challenge: Illinois State vs. Saint Louis, CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

Western Michigan at Northern Illinois, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Calgary Flames, NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Battle 4 Atlantis: Michigan State vs. Loyola (Chicago), ESPN, 11 a.m.

Tarleton State at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Baylor at Maryland, Big Ten Network, noon

College Volleyball

Michigan at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship, final round, noon

PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, final round, GOLF, noon

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Houston Rockets, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Detroit Red Wings, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you