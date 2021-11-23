TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament: Hoopeston Area vs. Prairie Central, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at Westville, 5 p.m.
Topper Classic: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Champaign St. Thomas More, 5 p.m.
Salt Fork at Morton, 5:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Watseka, 6 p.m.
Topper Classic: Fountain Central vs. LaSalette Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Topper Classic: Milford vs. Schlarman Academy, 8 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Covington at Riverton Parke, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.
Lafayette Jefferson at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Fisher at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Bowling
Danville at Salem, 3:15 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Hoopeston Area and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Urbana, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Hall of Fame Classic at Kansas City, Mo.: Arkansas or Kansas State vs. Illinois, 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Kaskaskia Community College at Danville Area Community College, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Iroquois West, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Lafayette Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
Tri-County Turkey Tournament: Oakwood vs. Villa Grove, 5 p.m.
North American Lighting Thanksgiving Tournament at Paris: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Paris, 7 p.m.
Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament: Danville vs. Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-County Turkey Tournament: Martinsville vs Oakwood, 8 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Oakwood McDonald's Comet Classic: Tuscola vs. Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Minor League Hockey
Peoria Rivermen at Vermilion County Bobcats, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Hall of Fame Classic: Illinois vs. Arkansas or Kansas State, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPNEWS, 6 p.m.
Jackson State at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Cancun Challenge: Illinois State vs. Saint Louis, CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
College Football
Western Michigan at Northern Illinois, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Calgary Flames, NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Battle 4 Atlantis: Michigan State vs. Loyola (Chicago), ESPN, 11 a.m.
Tarleton State at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Baylor at Maryland, Big Ten Network, noon
College Volleyball
Michigan at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship, final round, noon
PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, final round, GOLF, noon
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Houston Rockets, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Detroit Red Wings, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
