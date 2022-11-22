New Generic Sports Logo A

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.

Westville at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

La Salette Academy at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Topper Classic at Schlarman Academy: Covington vs. Paris, 6 p.m.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Lexington, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-County Thanksgiving Tournament: Chrisman vs. Oakwood, 6:30 p.m.

Lincoln Thanksgiving Classic: Danville vs. Champaign Centennial, 7:30 p.m.

Topper Classic at Schlarman Academy: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Milford, 7:30 p.m.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament: Hoopeston Area vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 8 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.

Riverton Parke at Covington, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Fisher, 5:30 p.m.

Fisher at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Bowling

Danville at Salem, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Olney Central College at Danville Area Community College, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Lafayette Central Catholic at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Lincoln Thanksgiving Classic: Danville vs. Belleville West, 6 p.m.

Tri-County Thanksgiving Tournament: Martinsville vs. Oakwood, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

McDonald's Comet Classic at Oakwood: Casey-Westfield vs. Westville, 5:30 p.m.

McDonald's Comet Classic at Oakwood: Tri-County vs. Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Minor-League Hockey

Quad-City Storm at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Cancun Challenge: Auburn vs. Bradley, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Rider vs. Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Cancun Challenge: Northwestern vs. Liberty, CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

World Cup Soccer

Denmark vs. Tunisia, FS1, 7 a.m.

Mexico vs. Poland, FOX, 10 a.m.

France vs. Australia, FOX, 1 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Battle 4 Atlantis: Dayton vs. Wisconsin, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Little-Rock at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Battle 4 Atlantis: Butler vs. Tennessee, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Jackson State vs. Michigan, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Buffalo Sabres, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7:30 p.m.

World Cup Soccer

German vs. Japan, FS1, 7 a.m.

Spain vs. Costa Rica, FOX, 10 a.m.

Belgium vs. Canada, FOX, 1 p.m.

 

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video