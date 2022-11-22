TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.
Westville at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
La Salette Academy at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Topper Classic at Schlarman Academy: Covington vs. Paris, 6 p.m.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Lexington, 6:30 p.m.
Tri-County Thanksgiving Tournament: Chrisman vs. Oakwood, 6:30 p.m.
Lincoln Thanksgiving Classic: Danville vs. Champaign Centennial, 7:30 p.m.
Topper Classic at Schlarman Academy: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Milford, 7:30 p.m.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament: Hoopeston Area vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 8 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.
Riverton Parke at Covington, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson, 5 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Fisher, 5:30 p.m.
Fisher at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Bowling
Danville at Salem, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Olney Central College at Danville Area Community College, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Lafayette Central Catholic at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Lincoln Thanksgiving Classic: Danville vs. Belleville West, 6 p.m.
Tri-County Thanksgiving Tournament: Martinsville vs. Oakwood, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
McDonald's Comet Classic at Oakwood: Casey-Westfield vs. Westville, 5:30 p.m.
McDonald's Comet Classic at Oakwood: Tri-County vs. Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Minor-League Hockey
Quad-City Storm at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Cancun Challenge: Auburn vs. Bradley, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Rider vs. Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Cancun Challenge: Northwestern vs. Liberty, CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
World Cup Soccer
Denmark vs. Tunisia, FS1, 7 a.m.
Mexico vs. Poland, FOX, 10 a.m.
France vs. Australia, FOX, 1 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Battle 4 Atlantis: Dayton vs. Wisconsin, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
Little-Rock at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Battle 4 Atlantis: Butler vs. Tennessee, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson State vs. Michigan, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Buffalo Sabres, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7:30 p.m.
World Cup Soccer
German vs. Japan, FS1, 7 a.m.
Spain vs. Costa Rica, FOX, 10 a.m.
Belgium vs. Canada, FOX, 1 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
