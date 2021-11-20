TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Tip-Off Classic at Cissna Park: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Momence, 9 a.m.

Oakwood McDonald's Comet Classic: Hoopeston Area vs. Urbana University High, 10 a.m.

South Newton at Fountain Central, noon

Oakwood McDonald's Comet Classic: Urbana University High vs Westville, 1 p.m.

Seeger at Salt Fork, 1 p.m.

Tip-Off Classic at Cissna Park Championship: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Watseka, 1:30 p.m.

North American Lighting Thanksgiving Tournament: Danville vs. Terre Haute North, 1:30 p.m.

Oakwood McDonald's Comet Classic: Tri-County vs. Hoopeston Area, 2:30 p.m.

Oakwood McDonald's Comet Classic: Martinsville vs. Oakwood, 4 p.m.

Oakwood McDonald's Comet Classic: Tri-County vs. Westville, 5:30 p.m.

North American Lighting Thanksgiving Tournament: Danville vs. Champaign Central or Paris, 4:30 p.m. or 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 9 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

Covington at Cloverdale, 8 a.m.

Fountain Central at Rossville Hornet Invitational, 8 a.m.

North Vermillion at Parke Heritage Wolves Classic, 8 a.m.

Seeger at Delphi Oracle Invitational, 9 a.m.

Men's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at South Suburban College, 3 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at South Suburban College, 1 p.m.

College Football

Illinois at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Minor League Hockey

Knoxville Ice Bears at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Women's College Basketball

UC Riverside at Illinois, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Faith Christian at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament: Hoopeston Area vs. Tri-Point, 5 p.m.

Topper Classic: Fountain Central vs. Milford, 5 p.m.

Tri-County Turkey Tourney: Chrisman vs. Oakwood, 5 p.m.

North American Lighting Thanksgiving Tournament at Paris: Charleston vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 5:30 p.m.

Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament: Belleville Althoff vs. Danville, 6 p.m.

Topper Classic: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. LaSalette Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 8 p.m.

Topper Classic: Champaign St. Thomas More vs. Schlarman Academy, 8 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Oakwood McDonald's Comet Classic: Hoopeston Area vs. Westville, 5:30 p.m.

Oakwood McDonald's Comet Classic: Casey-Westfield vs. Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

West Vigo at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

West Vigo at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Hall of Fame Classic at Kansas City, Mo.: Cincinnati vs. Illinois, 5:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Purdue vs. North Carolina, ESPNEWS, 3 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Loyola (Chicago), NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

College Cross Country

NCAA Cross Country Championships, ESPNU, 9 a.m.

College Football

Michigan State at Ohio State, ABC, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Purdue vs. Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Illinois at Iowa, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FS1, 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, third round, GOLF, noon

LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship, third round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers, NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.

National Women's Soccer League

NWSL Championship: Chicago Red Stars vs. Washington Spirit, CBS, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Hall of Fame Tip-Off Championship, ABC, noon 

Southern at Nebraska, ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Baylor at Maryland, Big Ten Network, noon

College Volleyball

Michigan at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship, final round, noon

PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, final round, GOLF, noon

National Basketball Association

New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Football League

Baltimore Ravens at Chicago Bears, CBS, noon

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, noon

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, FOX, noon

Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs, FOX, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Vancouver Canucks, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.

MONDAY

Men's College Basketball

Maui Invitational: Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M, ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Maui Invitational: Butler vs. Houston, ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Fort Myers Tip-Off: Ohio State vs. Seton Hall, FS1, 5 p.m.

Hall of Fame Classic: Illinois vs. Cincinnati, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPNNEWS, 5:30 p.m.

Cornell at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Western Michigan at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

National Football League

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN, ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you