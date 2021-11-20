TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Tip-Off Classic at Cissna Park: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Momence, 9 a.m.
Oakwood McDonald's Comet Classic: Hoopeston Area vs. Urbana University High, 10 a.m.
South Newton at Fountain Central, noon
Oakwood McDonald's Comet Classic: Urbana University High vs Westville, 1 p.m.
Seeger at Salt Fork, 1 p.m.
Tip-Off Classic at Cissna Park Championship: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Watseka, 1:30 p.m.
North American Lighting Thanksgiving Tournament: Danville vs. Terre Haute North, 1:30 p.m.
Oakwood McDonald's Comet Classic: Tri-County vs. Hoopeston Area, 2:30 p.m.
Oakwood McDonald's Comet Classic: Martinsville vs. Oakwood, 4 p.m.
Oakwood McDonald's Comet Classic: Tri-County vs. Westville, 5:30 p.m.
North American Lighting Thanksgiving Tournament: Danville vs. Champaign Central or Paris, 4:30 p.m. or 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 9 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
Covington at Cloverdale, 8 a.m.
Fountain Central at Rossville Hornet Invitational, 8 a.m.
North Vermillion at Parke Heritage Wolves Classic, 8 a.m.
Seeger at Delphi Oracle Invitational, 9 a.m.
Men's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at South Suburban College, 3 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at South Suburban College, 1 p.m.
College Football
Illinois at Iowa, 1 p.m.
Minor League Hockey
Knoxville Ice Bears at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Women's College Basketball
UC Riverside at Illinois, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Faith Christian at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament: Hoopeston Area vs. Tri-Point, 5 p.m.
Topper Classic: Fountain Central vs. Milford, 5 p.m.
Tri-County Turkey Tourney: Chrisman vs. Oakwood, 5 p.m.
North American Lighting Thanksgiving Tournament at Paris: Charleston vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 5:30 p.m.
Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament: Belleville Althoff vs. Danville, 6 p.m.
Topper Classic: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. LaSalette Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 8 p.m.
Topper Classic: Champaign St. Thomas More vs. Schlarman Academy, 8 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Oakwood McDonald's Comet Classic: Hoopeston Area vs. Westville, 5:30 p.m.
Oakwood McDonald's Comet Classic: Casey-Westfield vs. Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
West Vigo at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
West Vigo at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Hall of Fame Classic at Kansas City, Mo.: Cincinnati vs. Illinois, 5:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Purdue vs. North Carolina, ESPNEWS, 3 p.m.
Illinois-Chicago at Loyola (Chicago), NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
College Cross Country
NCAA Cross Country Championships, ESPNU, 9 a.m.
College Football
Michigan State at Ohio State, ABC, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Purdue vs. Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Illinois at Iowa, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FS1, 1 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Wisconsin, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, third round, GOLF, noon
LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship, third round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers, NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.
National Women's Soccer League
NWSL Championship: Chicago Red Stars vs. Washington Spirit, CBS, 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Hall of Fame Tip-Off Championship, ABC, noon
Southern at Nebraska, ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Baylor at Maryland, Big Ten Network, noon
College Volleyball
Michigan at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship, final round, noon
PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, final round, GOLF, noon
National Basketball Association
New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Baltimore Ravens at Chicago Bears, CBS, noon
Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, noon
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, FOX, noon
Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs, FOX, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Vancouver Canucks, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.
MONDAY
Men's College Basketball
Maui Invitational: Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Maui Invitational: Butler vs. Houston, ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
Fort Myers Tip-Off: Ohio State vs. Seton Hall, FS1, 5 p.m.
Hall of Fame Classic: Illinois vs. Cincinnati, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPNNEWS, 5:30 p.m.
Cornell at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Western Michigan at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
National Football League
New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN, ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
