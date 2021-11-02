New Generic Sports Logo A

TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

North Vermillion at North Putnam, 5 p.m.

Scrimmage: Covington at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.

Faith Christian at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

THURSDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Clinton Prairie at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

World Series: Game 6: Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros, FOX, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

College Football

Northern Illinois at Kent State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

World Series: Game 7 (If Necessary): Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros, FOX, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Los Angeles Kings, TNT, 9 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

