TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
North Vermillion at North Putnam, 5 p.m.
Scrimmage: Covington at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.
Faith Christian at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
THURSDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Clinton Prairie at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
World Series: Game 6: Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros, FOX, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
College Football
Northern Illinois at Kent State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
World Series: Game 7 (If Necessary): Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros, FOX, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Los Angeles Kings, TNT, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
