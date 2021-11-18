TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Indiana Deaf at Covington, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Frontier, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at Westville, 5 p.m.

Tip-Off Classic at Cissna Park: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Cissna Park, 5 p.m.

Salt Fork at Donovan, 5:30 p.m.

Champaign St. Thomas More at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Tip-Off Classic at Cissna Park: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Kankakee Bishop McNamara, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Western Boone at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Seeger and West Lafayette Harrison at Rensselaer Central, 5:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Kankakee Community College, 5:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville at Illinois, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Donovan at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 5:30 p.m.

Minor League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Knoxville Ice Bears, 6:35 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Ohio State at Xavier, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Alabama State at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Rutgers at DePaul, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana State vs. Old Dominion, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Farleigh-Dickinson at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

National Football League

New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

San Jose Sharks at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Men's College Basketball

Hofstra at Maryland, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Michigan at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, second round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets, NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you