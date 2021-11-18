TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Indiana Deaf at Covington, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Frontier, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at Westville, 5 p.m.
Tip-Off Classic at Cissna Park: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Cissna Park, 5 p.m.
Salt Fork at Donovan, 5:30 p.m.
Champaign St. Thomas More at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Tip-Off Classic at Cissna Park: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Kankakee Bishop McNamara, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Western Boone at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Seeger and West Lafayette Harrison at Rensselaer Central, 5:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Kankakee Community College, 5:30 p.m.
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville at Illinois, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Donovan at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 5:30 p.m.
Minor League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Knoxville Ice Bears, 6:35 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Ohio State at Xavier, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Alabama State at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Rutgers at DePaul, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana State vs. Old Dominion, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Farleigh-Dickinson at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
National Football League
New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
San Jose Sharks at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Men's College Basketball
Hofstra at Maryland, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
College Volleyball
Michigan at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, second round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets, NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
