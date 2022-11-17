New Generic Sports Logo A

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Scrimmage: Fountain Central at Lafayette Central Catholic, 5 p.m.

Scrimmage: Covington at Crawfordsville, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Covington at Indiana School for the Deaf, 5 p.m.

Westville at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Donovan at Salt Fork, 5:30 p.m.

Frontier at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Paris Tournament: Danville vs. Champaign Central, 6:45 p.m.

Tip-Off Classic at Cissna Park: Armstrong-Potomac vs. TBD

Tip-Off Classic at Cissna Park: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. TBD

Prep Girls Swimming

Fountain Central at Western Boone, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Men's College Basketball

Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas: Illinois vs. UCLA, 8:30 p.m.

Minor-League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Fayetteville Marksmen, 6:15 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Charleston Classic: Furman vs. Penn State, ESPNU, 10:30 a.m.

Nebraska at St. John's, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Butler, FS2, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

National Football League

Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans, Amazon Prime, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Washington Capitals at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Men's College Basketball

Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase: Temple vs. Rutgers, ESPU, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Xavier, FS1, 5 p.m.

Villanova at Michigan State, FS1, 7 p.m.

Continental Tire Main Event: Illinois vs. UCLA, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Bahamas Championship Semifinal: DePaul vs. Santa Clara, CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, second round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Indiana Pacers at Houston Rockets, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

