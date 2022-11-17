TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Scrimmage: Fountain Central at Lafayette Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
Scrimmage: Covington at Crawfordsville, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Covington at Indiana School for the Deaf, 5 p.m.
Westville at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Donovan at Salt Fork, 5:30 p.m.
Frontier at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Paris Tournament: Danville vs. Champaign Central, 6:45 p.m.
Tip-Off Classic at Cissna Park: Armstrong-Potomac vs. TBD
Tip-Off Classic at Cissna Park: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. TBD
Prep Girls Swimming
Fountain Central at Western Boone, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Men's College Basketball
Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas: Illinois vs. UCLA, 8:30 p.m.
Minor-League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Fayetteville Marksmen, 6:15 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Charleston Classic: Furman vs. Penn State, ESPNU, 10:30 a.m.
Nebraska at St. John's, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Butler, FS2, 5:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
National Football League
Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans, Amazon Prime, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Washington Capitals at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Men's College Basketball
Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase: Temple vs. Rutgers, ESPU, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Xavier, FS1, 5 p.m.
Villanova at Michigan State, FS1, 7 p.m.
Continental Tire Main Event: Illinois vs. UCLA, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.
Bahamas Championship Semifinal: DePaul vs. Santa Clara, CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, second round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Indiana Pacers at Houston Rockets, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.