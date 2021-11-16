TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Covington at Western Boone, 5 p.m.
Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Seeger at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Champaign St. Thomas More at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Urbana University High at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Paris Holiday Tournament: Charleston vs. Danville, 7 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Fountain Central and North Vermillion at Attica, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Vincennes University, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Creighton at Nebraska, FS1, 6 p.m.
Wright State at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Chicago State at Loyola (Chicago), NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Seton Hall at Michigan, FS1, 8 p.m.
North Carolina Central at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
Arizona Coyotes at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Michigan State at Butler, FS1, 6 p.m.
George Mason at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
St. John's at Indiana, FS1, 8 p.m.
College Football
Northern Illinois at Buffalo, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago Bulls at Portland Trail Blazers, NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle Kraken, TNT, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
