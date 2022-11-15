TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
South Vermillion at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Western Boone at Covington, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 5:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Urbana University High, 6 p.m.
Tip-Off Classic at Watseka: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Momence, 6:30 p.m.
Paris Tournament: Danville vs. Charleston, 6:45 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Attica and North Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Tip-Off Classic at Cissna Park: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Kankakee Bishop McNamara, 5 p.m.
Tip-Off Classic at Cissna Park: Bismarck-Henning vs. Cissna Park, 8 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Lake Land College, 7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
McNeese State at Illinois, 11 a.m.
Danville Area Community College at Kaskaskia College, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Northwestern at Georgetown, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Michigan State, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Marquette at Purdue, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Eastern Illinois at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Iowa at Seton Hall, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Notre Dame at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at New Orleans Pelicans, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks, Bally Sports Midwest, TNT, 6:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
