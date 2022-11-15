TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

South Vermillion at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Western Boone at Covington, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 5:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Urbana University High, 6 p.m.

Tip-Off Classic at Watseka: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Momence, 6:30 p.m.

Paris Tournament: Danville vs. Charleston, 6:45 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Attica and North Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Tip-Off Classic at Cissna Park: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Kankakee Bishop McNamara, 5 p.m.

Tip-Off Classic at Cissna Park: Bismarck-Henning vs. Cissna Park, 8 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Lake Land College, 7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

McNeese State at Illinois, 11 a.m.

Danville Area Community College at Kaskaskia College, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Northwestern at Georgetown, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Michigan State, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Marquette at Purdue, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Seton Hall, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Notre Dame at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at New Orleans Pelicans, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks, Bally Sports Midwest, TNT, 6:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

