TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Banks of the Wabash Tournament at Parke Heritage: North Vermillion vs. Parke Heritage or South Vermillion, 5 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Prairie State College at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Prairie State College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.
College Cross County
NJCAA National Championships: Danville Area Community College at Richmond, Va.
Minor League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Women's College Basketball
Miami (Ohio) at Illinois, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Oakwood at Arcola, 6 p.m.
Paris Holiday Tournament: Danville vs. Paris, 7 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Gavitt Tipoff Games: Illinois at Marquette, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Florida-Gulf Coast at Loyola (Chicago), NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Central Michigan at DePaul, FS2, 5 p.m.
Prairie View A&M vs. Michigan, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
College Football
Michigan at Penn State, ABC, 11 a.m.
Northwestern at Wisconsin, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Ohio State, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan State, FOX, 2:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Virginia, ABC, 6:37 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Houston Open, third round, GOLF, noon
Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, third round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Carolina Hurricanes, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Brazilian Grand Prix, ESPN2, 10:55 a.m.
Men's College Basketball
Asheville Classic: Minnesota vs Western Kentucky, ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.
Western Michigan at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Arkansas State at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, 7 p.m.
Eastern Illinois at St. Louis, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Indiana State at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Western Michigan at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.
Iowa at Northern Iowa, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
Kentucky at Indiana, ESPN, 4 p.m.
College Soccer
Big Ten Championship: Penn State vs. Indiana, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Women's College Volleyball
Purdue at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Houston Open, final round, GOLF, noon
Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, final round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Pelican Women's Championship, final round, GOLF, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Clippers, NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
National Football League
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, noon
Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys, FOX, noon
Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, CBS, 3 p.m.
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
National Hockey League
Edmonton Oilers at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
National Women's Soccer League
Semifinal: Chicago Red Stars vs. Portland Thorns FC, CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Men's College Basketball
Bowling Green at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Illinois at Marquette, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FS1, 6 p.m.
Penn State at Massachusetts, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Providence at Wisconsin, FS1, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Lakers, NBC Sports Chicago, 9:30 p.m.
National Football League
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, ESPN, ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.