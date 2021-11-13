TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Banks of the Wabash Tournament at Parke Heritage: North Vermillion vs. Parke Heritage or South Vermillion, 5 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Prairie State College at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Prairie State College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.

College Cross County

NJCAA National Championships: Danville Area Community College at Richmond, Va.

Minor League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Women's College Basketball

Miami (Ohio) at Illinois, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Oakwood at Arcola, 6 p.m.

Paris Holiday Tournament: Danville vs. Paris, 7 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Gavitt Tipoff Games: Illinois at Marquette, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Florida-Gulf Coast at Loyola (Chicago), NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Central Michigan at DePaul, FS2, 5 p.m.

Prairie View A&M vs. Michigan, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

Michigan at Penn State, ABC, 11 a.m.

Northwestern at Wisconsin, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Purdue at Ohio State, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan State, FOX, 2:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia, ABC, 6:37 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Houston Open, third round, GOLF, noon

Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, third round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Carolina Hurricanes, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Brazilian Grand Prix, ESPN2, 10:55 a.m.

Men's College Basketball

Asheville Classic: Minnesota vs Western Kentucky, ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

Western Michigan at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Arkansas State at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, 7 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at St. Louis, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Indiana State at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Western Michigan at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

Iowa at Northern Iowa, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

Kentucky at Indiana, ESPN, 4 p.m.

College Soccer

Big Ten Championship: Penn State vs. Indiana, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Women's College Volleyball

Purdue at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Houston Open, final round, GOLF, noon

Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, final round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Pelican Women's Championship, final round, GOLF, 6:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Clippers, NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

National Football League

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, noon

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys, FOX, noon

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, CBS, 3 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

National Hockey League

Edmonton Oilers at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

National Women's Soccer League

Semifinal: Chicago Red Stars vs. Portland Thorns FC, CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Men's College Basketball

Bowling Green at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Illinois at Marquette, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FS1, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Massachusetts, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Providence at Wisconsin, FS1, 8 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Lakers, NBC Sports Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

National Football League

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, ESPN, ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you