TODAY

College Football

Purdue at Illinois, 11 a.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Rossville at Fountain Central, 10:30 a.m.

Banks of the Wabash Tournament at Riverton Parke: North Vermillion vs. South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Warrior Classic at Wabash Valley College: Danville Area Community College vs. Lincoln Trail College, 1 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Lincoln Trail College, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

Women's College Basketball

Alcorn State at Illinois, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Tip-Off Classic at Cissna Park: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Tri-Point, 6:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Monmouth at Illinois, 8 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Women's College Basketball

California vs. Notre Dame, NBC, 3 p.m.

College Volleyball

Penn State at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

Indiana at Ohio State, FOX, 11 a.m.

Purdue at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Nebraska at Michigan, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Maryland at Penn State, FOX, 2:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa, FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Cadence Bank Houston Open, third round, GOLF, noon

Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Championship, third round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights, Bally Sports Midwest, 9 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Anaheim Ducks, NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Sao Paulo Brazilian Grand Prix, ABC, noon

Golf

PGA Tour: Cadence Bank Houston Open, final round, GOLF, noon

Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Championship, final round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Denver Nuggets at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Football League

Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network, 8:30 a.m.

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, FOX, noon

Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, 3 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers, FOX, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, NBC, 7:15 p.m.

Women's Soccer

International Friendly: United States vs. Germany, ESPN, 4 p.m.

MONDAY

Men's College Basketball

DePaul at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Butler at Penn State, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Monmouth at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Western Illinois at DePaul, FS2, 9 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Indiana at Tennessee, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

South Carolina at Maryland, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

National Football League

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

National Hockey League

Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

