TODAY
College Football
Purdue at Illinois, 11 a.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Rossville at Fountain Central, 10:30 a.m.
Banks of the Wabash Tournament at Riverton Parke: North Vermillion vs. South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Warrior Classic at Wabash Valley College: Danville Area Community College vs. Lincoln Trail College, 1 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Lincoln Trail College, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
Women's College Basketball
Alcorn State at Illinois, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Tip-Off Classic at Cissna Park: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Tri-Point, 6:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Monmouth at Illinois, 8 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Women's College Basketball
California vs. Notre Dame, NBC, 3 p.m.
College Volleyball
Penn State at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
College Football
Indiana at Ohio State, FOX, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Michigan, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Maryland at Penn State, FOX, 2:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Iowa, FS1, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Cadence Bank Houston Open, third round, GOLF, noon
Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Championship, third round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights, Bally Sports Midwest, 9 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at Anaheim Ducks, NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Sao Paulo Brazilian Grand Prix, ABC, noon
Golf
PGA Tour: Cadence Bank Houston Open, final round, GOLF, noon
Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Championship, final round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Denver Nuggets at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network, 8:30 a.m.
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, FOX, noon
Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, 3 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers, FOX, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, NBC, 7:15 p.m.
Women's Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. Germany, ESPN, 4 p.m.
MONDAY
Men's College Basketball
DePaul at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Butler at Penn State, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Monmouth at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Western Illinois at DePaul, FS2, 9 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Indiana at Tennessee, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
South Carolina at Maryland, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
National Football League
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.
National Hockey League
Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
