Prep Girls Basketball

Banks of the Wabash Tournament at Parke Heritage: North Vermillion vs. Riverton Parke, 5 p.m.

North Putnam at Covington, 5 p.m.

Southmont at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Illinois Valley Community College, 7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Illinois Valley Community College, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Seeger at Benton Central, 5 p.m.

South Newton at Covington, 5:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Arkansas State at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Minor League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

George Washington at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Pelican Women's Championship, first round, GOLF, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour: Houston Open, first round, GOLF, noon

Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

National Football League

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Nashville Predators at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Men's College Basketball

Asheville Classic: Minnesota vs Western Kentucky, ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

Western Michigan at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Arkansas State at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, 7 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at St. Louis, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Indiana State at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Pelican Women's Championship, second round, GOLF, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour: Houston Open, second round, GOLF, noon

Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Golden State Warriors, ESPN, 9:05 p.m.

Soccer

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier: United States vs. Mexico, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

