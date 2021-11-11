TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Banks of the Wabash Tournament at Parke Heritage: North Vermillion vs. Riverton Parke, 5 p.m.
North Putnam at Covington, 5 p.m.
Southmont at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Illinois Valley Community College, 7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Illinois Valley Community College, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Seeger at Benton Central, 5 p.m.
South Newton at Covington, 5:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Arkansas State at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Minor League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
George Washington at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Pelican Women's Championship, first round, GOLF, 9 a.m.
PGA Tour: Houston Open, first round, GOLF, noon
Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
National Football League
Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Nashville Predators at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Men's College Basketball
Asheville Classic: Minnesota vs Western Kentucky, ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.
Western Michigan at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Arkansas State at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, 7 p.m.
Eastern Illinois at St. Louis, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Indiana State at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Pelican Women's Championship, second round, GOLF, 9 a.m.
PGA Tour: Houston Open, second round, GOLF, noon
Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Golden State Warriors, ESPN, 9:05 p.m.
Soccer
CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier: United States vs. Mexico, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.