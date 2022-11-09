TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Banks of the Wabash Tournament at Riverton Parke: North Vermillion vs. Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.
Covington at North Putnam, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Southmont, 6:30 p.m.
Minor-League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Quad City Storm, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Covington at South Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Warrior Classic: Danville Area Community College at Wabash Valley College, 7 p.m.
Missouri-Kansas City at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Minor-League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Quad City Storm, 7 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Charleston Southern at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Cadence Bank Houston Open, first round, GOLF, noon
Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Championship, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
National Football League
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, Amazon Prime, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
San Jose Sharks at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angeles Kings, ESPN+ on Hulu, 9:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Men's College Basketball
Michigan State vs. Gonzaga, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Stanford at Wisconsin, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Missouri-Kansas City at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Western Illinois at DePaul, FS2, 9 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Kansas State at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Maryland, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Cadence Bank Houston Open, second round, GOLF, noon
Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Championship, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Draft Lottery, ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
