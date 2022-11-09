TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Banks of the Wabash Tournament at Riverton Parke: North Vermillion vs. Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.

Covington at North Putnam, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Southmont, 6:30 p.m.

Minor-League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Quad City Storm, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Covington at South Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Warrior Classic: Danville Area Community College at Wabash Valley College, 7 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Minor-League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Quad City Storm, 7 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Charleston Southern at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Cadence Bank Houston Open, first round, GOLF, noon

Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Championship, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

National Football League

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, Amazon Prime, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

San Jose Sharks at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angeles Kings, ESPN+ on Hulu, 9:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Men's College Basketball

Michigan State vs. Gonzaga, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Stanford at Wisconsin, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Western Illinois at DePaul, FS2, 9 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Kansas State at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Maryland, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Cadence Bank Houston Open, second round, GOLF, noon

Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Championship, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Draft Lottery, ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video